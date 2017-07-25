COMEDY
07/25/2017 05:32 am ET

Sean Spicer Grows Strong, Learns How To Get Along In Spoof Music Video

At first he was afraid, he was petrified.

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Fallon imagined a musical future for Sean Spicer on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

With Spicer quitting his role as White House press secretary on Friday, Fallon jokingly suggested that a career in the music business was now forthcoming.

And he imagined Spicer “releasing” his own version of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Check it out in the clip above and compare it to Gaynor’s original version below:

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

If Donald Trump's Staff Were Spokespeople For Other Historic Events
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon Sean Spicer Dance And Electronica Music Gloria Gaynor
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Sean Spicer Grows Strong, Learns How To Get Along In Spoof Music Video

CONVERSATIONS