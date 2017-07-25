Sean Spicer Grows Strong, Learns How To Get Along In Spoof Music Video

Jimmy Fallon imagined a musical future for Sean Spicer on Monday’s “Tonight Show.”
With Spicer quitting his role as White House press secretary on Friday, Fallon jokingly suggested that a career in the music business was now forthcoming.
And he imagined Spicer “releasing” his own version of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
Check it out in the clip above and compare it to Gaynor’s original version below:
