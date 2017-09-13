Sean Spicer Wants A Slice Of Melissa McCarthy's 'SNL' Emmy

Sean Spicer has jokingly suggested that Melissa McCarthy share the Emmy Award she’s just won in part for her hilarious portrayal of him on “ Saturday Night Live .”

McCarthy earned rave reviews for her performance as the gum-chewing, fact-eschewing “Spicey” ― and scooped the Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series at the Creative Arts Awards, a precursor to Sunday’s main event .

Spicer further said he’d be open to “have a conversation” with “SNL” should producers ask him to appear as a guest host in its upcoming 43rd season, which kicks off Sept. 30. It would mean following in his former boss’ footsteps, however, as Trump himself hosted the show back in November 2015.