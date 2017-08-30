Life Appears To Have Gotten Much Better For Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer’s bad year just got a little bit better.

The former White House press secretary and devout Catholic finally got to meet Pope Francis, after previously being denied a spot on President Donald Trump’s trip to the Vatican earlier this year.

Spicer’s brief visit with the pope took place during a special audience at the Vatican on Sunday, just days before the former press secretary is expected to officially depart from the White House.

Spicer stepped down after Anthony Scaramucci was named White House communications director, an appointment he opposed and which didn’t last long. Since his abrupt resignation last month, Spicer has reportedly been “exploring his next move and wandering the halls of the West Wing.”

The 45-year-old had more than Scaramucci’s hiring to be moody about. In addition to the continuous ridicule he faced as White House press secretary ― brought on largely by his own questionable professional demeanor and many embarrassing missteps ― Spicer missed out on a presidential meeting with Pope Francis, which was reportedly at the top of his bucket list.

But his day finally came. Spicer joined politicians and legislators at the Vatican on Sunday for a nonpartisan gathering of the International Catholic Legislators Network. He even got to snap some photos of the pontiff.