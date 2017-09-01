Of Course Sean Spicer's Goodbye Email Contained A Typo

Sean Spicer ended his White House tenure exactly how anyone following his gaffe-filled time there might have expected: with a glaring typo.
The former White House press secretary said it had been “the honor of a lifetime” to serve President Donald Trump and the American people in his farewell email to staff, which USA Today correspondent Gregory Korte shared on Twitter.
But in a later paragraph, Spicer missed out a crucial “do” when he wrote that he “would not have been able to my job without the amazing team the President has assembled.”
Spicer, who tendered his resignation in July after Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci as his communications chief (whose reign lasted just 10 days), also shared this photograph of himself with his now former colleagues, who threw him a farewell bash on Thursday night.
But in a further gaffe, he tagged the wrong account for his successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in the tweet:
Twitter users were quick to point out the errors, with one saying that it “wouldn’t be authentic Spicer without that typo.”
