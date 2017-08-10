Search by Burke, LLC offers new Mastermind Group to Women Business Owners

Louisville, Kentucky – July 27, 2017

Search by Burke has introduced Power of 10: Become More. Achieve More. to women business owners around the world.

Mastermind Groups are valued by all successful business owners. Women in business especially thrive when they are members of a mastermind group. Sharon Lechter wrote Think and Grow Rich for Women to ensure that women understand the value of the success principles as laid out by Napoleon Hill in the original Think and Grow Rich book.

Ali Brown, founder and CEO of Ali International LLC has created a dynamic enterprise because of applying success principles in her life. Mari Smith, social media expert and spokesperson for Facebook, Animoto, and BeLiveTV, references Napoleon Hill and Think and Grow Rich as the starting point of her success.

There are hundreds of other women business owners who attribute their success to Think and Grow Rich and utilizing the power of a mastermind group. The Power of 10: Become More. Achieve More. Is a group specifically for women business owners.

We’ll meet twice a month in a virtual conference room, study and apply success principles in our personal lives and businesses, and help each other overcome and breakthrough business issues with the result being personal transformation and business success!

The Power of 10: Become More. Achieve More. Mastermind Group for Women Business Owners is limited to 10 women and acceptance into the group is by application and interview only.

Learn more and apply at http://powerof10.thegrowalliance.com

“We are thrilled to offer Power of 10: Become More. Achieve More. to those interested in achieving more financial success in their business.”

“This group was designed and developed to help women business owners get focused on what they need to transform themselves and their businesses, then providing the support and solutions that will insure they reach their goals.”

Power of 10: Become More. Achieve More. will help women business owners to:

Set a Goal to Grow Their Business

Provide Access to the Knowledge, Expertise, and Resources of Successful Business Owners

Keep Them Focused So They Achieve Traction and Growth in their Business

Individuals can purchase the Power of 10: Become More. Achieve More. online at http://powerof10.thegrowalliance.com

