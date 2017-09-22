Seasonal Awareness

The September equinox is only a few days away, with the official onset of autumn bringing shorter days, cooler temperatures, changes in humidity, fewer mosquitoes, more flu. Some of us look forward to summer’s passing, while others despair it.

The writer, E.B. White is clearly of the latter persuasion. In his classic tale, Charlotte’s Web, Mr. White writes:

The crickets sang in the grasses. They sang the song of summer’s ending,

a sad, monotonous song. ‘Summer is over and gone,’ they sang. ‘Over and gone.

Over and gone.’ Summer is dying, dying.’

The crickets felt it was their duty to warn everybody that summertime cannot

last forever. Even on the most beautiful days in the whole year—the days

when summer is changing into fall—the crickets spread the rumor of sadness

and change.

These seasonal changes affect everyone to a greater or lesser degree: our bodies, minds and feelings (spirits). Our internal clock, governed by the central nervous system, operates on a circadian rhythm that is geared to hours of light and dark, as well as heat and cold, which impact mood, mental alertness, hunger, and heart function.

To some extent, we’re vulnerable to our genetic constitution. People living in cold climates have been shown to have a gene mutation that directs a larger portion of excess calories to generating body heat. Of course, these individuals are more likely to be miserable in hot weather.

Since we’re entering the cooler seasons, I’ll speak about adverse effects of the winter months.

Light influences our vitamin and hormone production. With fewer hours of daylight, we produce less Vitamin D, and lowered amounts of this vitamin, can lead to tiredness. Greater production of melatonin, the sleep-inducing hormone, heightens fatigue in susceptible individuals. The production of serotonin, the hormone responsible for mood regulation, diminishes, causing depression in some.

An extreme response to these physiologic changes is SAD, or seasonal affective disorder. In Florida, only 1.4% of people experience classic symptoms of depression with the onset of fall and winter, versus 9.9% in Alaska. (A rare person experiences these same symptoms with the beginning of the warmer months). Treatment with light therapy and/or antidepressant medication may be essential for some of these individuals.

The rare condition of Raynaud’s disorder is a bodily reaction to the cold in which the blood vessels of the fingers and/or toes constrict and block the blood flow to cause pain and discoloration, or in extreme cases, gangrene.

With these hormonal changes, we may feel less motivated to move and more tendency to over-eat. Exercise can help by increasing our endorphins, the natural chemicals that can lift our moods.

The key is to become aware of how the season affects us, and to take action that will maintain our equilibrium.

Here are a few examples of people who developed strategies for combating the adverse effects of colder weather: Mr. P. learned that he felt better when he resisted the temptation to eat carbohydrates like pastries, and instead, planned a diet with oatmeal, grains, beans and fruit.

Ms. K. struggled with lethargy and motivated herself to walk a mile or two every day by rewarding herself with a body massage.

Mr. Q. lifted his depressed mood by looking forward to a trip he planned to take to a warm climate during the middle of winter.

Ms P. joined a book club that stimulated her to read and meet new people.

Ms. L. cheered herself by wearing soft, warm, colorful clothing.