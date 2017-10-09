Seasonal Flower Guide: Fall

Dahlias naturally bloom from late summer to early fall, and come in almost every color of the rainbow.

Though we most often associate flowers with spring and summer, seasons of lengthening daylight and warming temperatures, flowers belong to every season. It can be a fresh source of inspiration to check your local market or flower shop for the unique offerings of each season. If you’re planning an event, incorporating seasonal flowers can also be a good way to stay within budget, as picking from what’s readily available tends to be more economical, while still giving you plenty of beautiful options to choose from.

Now that fall is officially upon us, we can look forward to crisp temperatures, the colorful display of leaves turning in the parks, and breaking out our favorite sweaters. Fall also gives us some flowers that are at their peak as the days get shorter—here are a few worth including in your fall bouquets:

Dahlia: Dahlias, which naturally bloom from late summer to early fall, have a lot to love. They come in almost every color of the rainbow and in sizes from a compact 2-inch bloom to 10 inches across (or the size of an average person’s face). They also come in a variety of flower forms, some with layers of spiky petals, others resembling balls or pompoms with more rounded petals.

Artichokes: You may be more likely to associate artichokes with scrumptious appetizers, but the immature flower buds we eat mature into striking spiky purple, blue, or pink blossoms when they’re allowed to bloom. Just be sure to put them in a weighty vase, because they are top-heavy.

Antique hydrangeas: As autumn temperatures cool, the bright summer colors of fresh hydrangea blooms left on the plant deepen into subtle, marbled hues. In the process, the petals dry out, making these a perfect addition to a long-lasting fall arrangement.

Wildflowers: Wildflowers are the ultimate in letting Mother Nature guide your design. You need go no further than your local farmer’s market to find fresh blooms, like long stems of purple heather or nigella pods fringed with lacy dill-like leaves, to work with. Combine colors, forms, and textures into a relaxed, natural arrangement to bring a bit of the outdoors in to brighten your home or office.

Millets and grasses: Ornamental grasses and grains evoke the autumn harvest season, and can be found in a variety of hues from purple to green to rich browns. Intersperse these with your favorite flowers or create a bouquet of grasses alone.