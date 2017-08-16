SeaWorld Orca Dies After Long Battle With Lung Infection

An orca at SeaWorld San Diego was euthanized Tuesday evening after a long battle with a bacterial respiratory infection.

Kasatka was “nearly 42 years old,” according to a park statement that described her as “the beloved matriarch of our orca family.”

Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images Kasatka and one of her calves in 2004.

The park said it had been treating Kasatka for a respiratory infection, also known as lung disease, for several years. It’s the same illness that ultimately killed Tilikum — the orca featured in the 2013 documentary “Blackfish” who died last year at the age of about 35.

Orcas in the wild can live up to about 50 to 80 years, according to the Alaska Fisheries Science Center.

Kasatka was captured from the wild in 1978, near the coast of Iceland, and had numerous descendants born at SeaWorld. She was a mother of four, a grandmother of six and a great-grandmother of two whales, according to the park’s statement.

Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images Kasatka's daughter, Kalia, and her newborn calf on Dec. 4, 2014. Kasatka, seen in the background, stayed close to Kalia during labor and delivery.

Kasatka’s death comes a month after the death of Kyara, a 3-month-old orca who was the last whale born as part of SeaWorld’s now-discontinued orca breeding program. Kyara died at Texas’ SeaWorld San Antonio after exhibiting signs of pneumonia.

SeaWorld has said that bacterial lung infections and pneumonia are among the most common causes of death in whales and dolphins, both in the wild and in captivity. But Joseph Gaydos, science director at the marine research nonprofit SeaDoc Society, told LiveScience last month that researchers aren’t really sure what diseases hit wild orcas the hardest.

Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via Getty Images SeaWorld's zoological team watches Kasatka and one of her calves in 2013 in San Diego.

SeaWorld halted its orca breeding program after “Blackfish” sparked a wave of backlash against the park. The documentary, which focused on how Tilikum pulled a trainer underwater and killed her, provoked larger conversations about the ethics of keeping orcas in captivity. Attendance at SeaWorld parks dropped dramatically after the film’s release.

The park announced in 2016 that it would stop breeding orcas, though it continues to breed other marine mammals. SeaWorld also modified its orca performances into “orca encounters,” which it says are more educational and naturalistic. These shows still involve whales jumping and splashing for crowds, however.