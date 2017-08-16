SEC Clamps Down on Industry Workarounds for the “Baby Shelf Rule” Governing Public Floats Under $75 Million

Companies valued at less than $75 million that intend to register public securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will no longer be able to use a workaround practice that enabled them to avoid what’s known as the “baby shelf rule,” a policy that limits the offer to one-third of the company’s market value.

The SEC’s November 2, 2016, issuance of a new Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation (CD&I) will prevent companies from initiating a takedown of a securities registration with an investor while simultaneously pursuing a resale registration with the same investor via a new filing, called an S-3 registration.

The S-3 qualification assures the SEC that the company has filed all necessary reports within 12 months of offering the securities on a national exchange. The accompanying “baby shelf rule,” defined as Instruction 1.B.6(a), applies to companies whose aggregate value of voting and non-voting stock over 12 months falls under $75 million, and the rule limits the offer to one-third of the company’s market value.

The workaround that investors were using leveraged a dual sale-resale S-3 filing with the same investor to exceed the $75 limitation. Under the November-issued CD&I, companies will no longer be allowed to use the S-3 process for a takedown with one investor and a separate S-3 private resale offering with the same investor.

The company must now prove that it either has the capacity to support the resale offering under 1.B.6(a), or it must wait until it has sufficient capacity to register the resale via S-3, according to West Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal and Compliance, LLC, and author of the Securities Law Blog.