SEC Grants Filing Extensions to Companies, Agents and Investors Impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria

The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is giving some U.S. companies, investors, agents and municipal advisors a “hurricane break” in the next few weeks.

In a September 28 announcement, the federal agency that oversees securities laws has extended filing deadlines into mid-October and early November for companies, investors or businesses whose operations were impacted by three recent U.S. hurricanes or whose records were damaged, destroyed or lost as a result of the storms.

Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal and Compliance, LLC, a national corporate and securities law firm in West Palm Beach, notes in the Securities Law Blog that the filing extension covers nearly 20 required reports or filings that apply to publicly traded companies, investment firms, accountants, transfer agents, municipal advisors and others who were negatively impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma or Maria.

Others who do not fit into those categories but are also unable to provide required information to the SEC or their shareholders by standard October deadlines can ask the agency for relief on a case-by-case basis.

In general, SEC filing deadlines have been extended to:

· October 10 for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, which swept primarily through Texas and Louisiana from August 24-September 3

· October 19 for those affected by Hurricane Irma, which swept through the Caribbean, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee from September 6-16

· November 2 for those affected by Hurricane Maria, which swept through the Lower Caribbean, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands from September 19-23

The filing exemptions apply to a variety of reports covered by the Exchange Act provisions, including Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K under sections 13(a); 13(d), (f) and (g) filings for reports of ownership in excess of 5%: Section 14 proxy, information and tender offer filings; Section 15(d) filings that include Forms 10-K, 10-K and 8-K; 16(a), Regulations 13A, 13 D-G, 14A, 14C, 15D, and Exchange Act Rules 13f-1, 14f-1 and 16a-3.

For exempted forms mailed to shareholders, companies must show that the intended recipients had addresses in the areas affected by in hurricane areas where mail was suspended. In most cases, exemptions will be granted if companies met all filing requirements and deadlines prior to the storms.