SEC Priorities May Change, But Its Basic Function Remains the Same: Protect Investors, Maintain Secure Markets, And Support Capital Formation

At every large federal agency, a change in Presidential administrations means a change in personnel, philosophies and policies, and while the focus of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may shift to new priorities under the Trump Administration, the agency’s purpose and mission remain the same.

A look at outgoing and incoming members of the SEC provides an opportunity to examine the different philosophies that can influence a large federal agency, even as it stays focused on its primary mission to “promote a market environment worthy of the public’s trust,” according to the agency’s website.

Outgoing SEC chair Mary Jo White, for example, emphasized the importance of investor protection and enforcement of existing securities laws, while newly appointed 2017 Chair Jay Clayton is likely to identify capital formation as his top priority, according to West Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal and Compliance LLC, author of the Securities Law Blog.

The SEC’s roots, Anthony points out, trace to the 1929 stock market crash and the Great Depression that followed. The agency’s legislative foundation emerged from the Securities Act of 1933, which regulated truth and disclosure around the purchase and sale of securities, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which created the SEC and specifically targeted professionals involved in the securities and investment professions.

“The federal securities laws are based on the premise that all investors, whether large institutions or private individuals, should have access to disclosure and information about an investment both before they buy it and during the time that they hold it,” notes Anthony.

As the agency’s website notes, the SEC’s primary mission is to protect investors; maintain fair, orderly and efficiency markets; and facilitate capital formation. It also regulates various individuals and bodies that are involved in investment and securities markets, including securities exchanges, brokers and dealers, investment advisors, investment companies, issuers and investors. In its efforts to ensure disclosure and protect investments against fraud, the SEC engages each year in hundreds of enforcement proceedings.

Its governing body includes five commissioners appointed by the President, and the broader SEC encompasses five divisions and 23 offices. The separate divisions address a variety of sectors and issues, including corporate finance, enforcement, trading and markets, investment management, and economic and risk analysis. All major SEC divisions are headquartered in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., and supported by 11 regional offices.