SEC Proposal Would Shorten Electronic Trade Settlements from Three to Two Days, Reducing Risks and Aligning U.S. Cycles to UK, European Markets

If a new rule proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) takes effect, the estimated $600 billion in broker-initiated trades made each day would be settled in two days instead of three days as a way of reducing financial risks associated with trades and aligning U.S. settlement cycles with those in the UK and many European markets.

Because all securities trades involve a legally binding contract, each trade is “cleared” when the terms of the contract are met, and each trade is “settled” when the funds are exchanged between buyers and sellers.

The 1933 Exchange Act required settlements to occur three days (T+3) after the trade date, according to Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal & Compliance, LLC, a national corporate and securities law firm in West Palm Beach. She writes about the issue at LawCast.com.

Anthony notes that in proposing the shorter cycle, outgoing SEC Chair Mary Jo White called the change “an important step to the SEC’s ongoing efforts to enhance the resiliency and efficiency of the U.S. clearance and settlement system.”

Under the proposed amendment, settlements would occur after two days (T+2) to reduce several risks, including:

· Credit-related risks (e.g., one party is unable to deliver the cash or securities on the settlement date)

· Market risks (e.g., the value of the securities changes between the trade and settlement, resulting in a loss to one of the parties).

Reducing risks, aligning U.S. practices

“It is undisputed that reducing the settlement cycles reduces these risks,” according to Anthony. “The reduction of the settlement cycle to T+2 will also assist in aligning global clearing of securities, as many markets − including the UK and many European countries − are already on the T+2 schedule.”

The National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) handles all trades. Under the existing three-day cycle, NSCC substitutes itself as the legal buyer-seller of the trade on Day One, issues a summary trade and settlement report containing full financial details to members on Day Two, and processes the electronic settlement on Day Three.