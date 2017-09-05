SEC-Recommended Updates Would Modernize and Simplify Regulation S-K and Regulation S-X Disclosure Requirements

Even though they have not yet been implemented, a series of revisions described in a November 2016 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report would update, simplify and modernize Regulation S-K and Regulation S-X requirements, which govern the disclosure of information in registration statements and reports filed with the agency.

Focused as they are on eliminating provisions that are duplicative, overlapping, outdated and unnecessary, the new recommendations are intended to streamline filing and reporting requirements and reduce bureaucratic burdens on emerging growth companies, accelerated filers, smaller reporting companies and smaller issuers of securities, according to West Palm Beach attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal and Compliance, LLC, and author of the Securities Law Blog.

They also are issued in response to legislative mandates for ongoing review of S-K and S-X guidelines, as covered in the FAST Act, or the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.

Regulation S-K covers non-financial statement disclosures and required information in registration statements and reports; Regulation S-X covers specific financial statement preparation and disclosure requirements.

Based on the recommendations included in the SEC’s report, according to Anthony, firms and reporting companies would be allowed to:

· Provide hyperlinks to older data or required data rather than provide paper copies of the same information.

· Refer to footnotes in companies’ financial statements rather than repeat the full set of information in the S-K filing, both for financial information and contractual changes. Because current incorporation-by-references rules are not consistent, the SEC also recommends a consolidated, single rule that governs all filings.

· Eliminate descriptions of physical properties in filings if they are not relevant to a company’s business.

· Provide high-level explanations for year-over-year comparisons, based on material changes and known market trends or uncertainties, rather than providing highly detailed, line-by-line comparisons and explanations.