SEC White Paper Highlights Risk of Penny Stocks, Even as the Demand and Market for Micro-Cap Funds Continues to Grow

A December 2016 white paper by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlights the risks of investing in micro-cap market,” even as the demand and market for these so-called “penny stocks” continues to rise.

Sales of penny stocks, which are sold on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than on national stock exchanges, grew by 47% from 2012-2015, marked by $238 billion in 2015 trades, according to SEC report.

In its examination of stock promotions and levels of disclosure for 1.8 million trades by more than 200,000 investors, the SEC found that penny stocks are often marked by poor liquidity, negative or volatile returns, and a higher likelihood of market manipulation – especially if the companies offering them do not disclose adequate information to investors.

According to West Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal and Compliance LLC, small and emerging companies fuel the vast majority of new job creation in the United States. Even with their inherent risks, she points out, OTC markets often provide much-needed and hard-to-find secondary capital for small entrepreneurs and new businesses.

In the white paper, the SEC highlights its efforts to identify, expose and close companies that offer stocks to investors but then engage in market manipulation activities, go out of business, go private or fail to provide follow-up disclosure information to investor. Anthony points out in the Securities Law Blog that “the SEC will go to great lengths of investigate and ultimately prosecute micro-cap fraud.”

According to the SEC, the OTC market continues to grow because of investors’ continued interest in big returns or because investors make decisions with inadequate information about the probability of returns – even though little is known about the characteristics of OTC investors. Anthony raises the possibility that much of the OTC activity is the result of day traders who take advantage of small day-to-day price swings to make a profit on their investments.

The volume of OTC trades in December 2016 alone totaled $192 billion.

Anthony points out that OTC markets and national securities markets often react the same – to news events, company announcements and other underlying factors. Limited disclosure, market manipulation, targeting of vulnerable investment groups can create lower returns in either market, she says.

“The key is recognizing the difference, which generally involves transparency from companies that provide steady, consistent disclosure with apparent credible information,” she says.

The white paper provides information about the different types of OTC markets – OTCQB (companies whose required reports are current), OTCQX ((companies whose required reports are current or meet alternative eligibility/filing requirements), and OTC Pink (an open marketplace for a variety of equity securities that are not subject of financial standards or reporting requirements).