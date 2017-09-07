Secret H&M Backed Digital Fashion Project Passes The Celebrity Test

H&M is putting major resources into launching a new digital fashion technology project, according to a celebrity source.

Their new team, so far only known as Shft7, invited a handful of selected pop culture influencers to their secret new technology lab in Los Angeles to reveal their new vision.

It was only a 6 minute visit “behind 3 doors,” because of the tremendous secrecy behind the project, but she said the project had, “the strongest vision she had ever seen of what fashion will look like in the future." H&M’s new project, she said, "is rethinking everything fashion."

They had well known stylists and pop culture talent (big names to be announced soon) that works with them there.