Secret Rooms Opened its Doors In Celebration of the 2017 Emmy Awards

Secret Rooms recently held its annual red carpet luxury lounge in celebration of the 2017 Emmy Awards, hosting nominees, celebrities and media to its VIP showcase of the hottest products and services.

Guests at the event held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City sampled sweet and beverages provided by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck's popular coffee line, while having the chance to take part in beauty and grooming services by TONI&GUY, Michelle Fong, The Barber Shop and Cecilia Alcala/Bella by Design.

Jc Olivera Brigitte Neilson

Gifts included tickets and official merchandise from The LA Rams, a luxury stroller by Austlen Baby Co., Organic Initiative organic feminine products by, dental whitening treatments by Dr. Kelly Hong, inflatable pool floats with speakers by Soundfloat, makeup by Lime Crime, facial products by Clarins, screen cleaners by Whoosh, skincare by Freezeframe, and stylish socks and shoes for the little ones by Billy Love Audrey and Old Soles. Some lucky attendees received four night, eco-adventure stays at the Cottontree Lodge Belize.

Jc Olivera Dee Wallace

Upon departure, guests were gifted a huge gift bag provided by LL Bean, stuffed full of swag, including fashions from B'Tempt'd, Freya, Dorina Aqua, Trunkettes and Elvie, skincare from Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, Bliss, Pili Ani, Chapstick, Murad, Decorte and Kai; baby products from Turbo Pup, Relevant Play, Zimpli Kids, Hasbro and Munchkin, luxury home goods from Fifty/Fifty, Lilou et Loic, Soxland and My Zen, treats from Guylian, Brooks Brittle, RXBAR and Justin’s and Hydroxycut weight loss products.

Jc Olivera Patrika Darbo