Secret Shopping of Downtown Los Angeles

I live in Santa Monica, California, but I spend a lot of time and I work in downtown Los Angeles (DTLA, for short). Each day, I am consistently amazed at the widespread culture, creatives arts, and - frankly - coolness of the downtown area. I am also continuously surprised and intrigued when I run across unique, fun, and great store finds in DTLA. In downtown, you truly never know what you will find, and you certainly cannot judge a store by its storefront. Here are a few locations I want to share:

1. Grand Central Discount Store

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray The Grand Central Discount Store

Everyone loves Grand Central Market. Located on Broadway and 3rd street (notably, across the street from the historic Bradbury Building and the hip and trendy Blue Bottle Coffee), the food and the atmosphere of Grand Central truly capture the diverse nature of Los Angeles. Little do some know that Grand Central Market has a lower level with additional seating and the Grand Central Discount Store. And let me tell you - Two dollars goes a long way in this shop. This shop sells almost everything imaginable, from mugs and vases to sandals and clothing, from shampoo and soap to sodas and snacks. All incredibly and decently priced. For example, you can get a makeup case there for under $2.00. You can get Roxy tights there for under $2.00. Moreover, for those inner divas, you can get a Beyonce coin purse for the same price. On one occasion, I even found a well-fitting pink lace dress tucked away in the back (see photo below). The Grand Central Discount Store is simply fun to walk around in and pick up a few items that you need or may just want for fun. A must-stop-by for those visiting the Market.

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray Grand Central Market

Photo Courtsey of Skyler Gray A pink dress from Grand Central Discount Store

2. Tony Moly

Photo Coutesty of Skyler Gray Tony Moly, Little Tokyo

For those of you into Korean skincare, Tony Moly is likely a staple in your routine. It is known for its makeup products and all-around beauty products, including its popular sheet face masks. (You may have recently seen the sheet mask craze making its way around celebrity Instagrams). I first starting using Tony Moly sheet masks because they are sold at Urban Outfitters (a store I frequent). Finding it hard to make-it to Urban Outfitters during some weeks, I decided to explore Little Tokyo’s beauty spots in DTLA. Needless to say, I was ecstatic to find out that there was a Tony Moly store located in the Little Tokyo mall. This store directly sells a variety of its makeup products and supplies lots of sheet masks (sometimes for a very discounted price compared to other retailers). If you make a sushi stop in Little Tokyo, I would certainly check out Tony Moly and see what it has to offer.

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray Tony Moly Sheet Mask

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray Little Tokyo Mall

3. Shop-Ashiya

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray Shop Ashiya, Little Tokyo

Finally, on your way back from Tony Moly, be sure to stop by at Shop-Ashiya. Don’t be fooled by this hidden clothing store along a vacant stretch of a plaza in Little Tokyo. When you walk inside, you’ll, in fact, find beautiful nature-inspired prints and flowing dresses perfect for a casual day out or even to wear to work. This shop truly offers a variety of clothes and styles, from T-shirts and scarves to nice dresses and voluminous, pleated skirts. The price of this shop is a bit more expensive than the Grand Central Discount Store and Tony Moly; usually dresses fall in the range of about thirty to forty dollars. But the fashionable finds are definitely worth it. You will indeed be able to rock clothing that is unique and beautiful that no one you know already has.

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray The location of Shop-Ashiya

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray A dress from Shop-Ashiya

Happy shopping!

Photo Courtesy of Skyler Gray Author Skyler Gray