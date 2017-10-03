Secretary DeVos to Change Legislation on Campus Rape

Remember when we were all following the sad story of a golden boy who raped an unconscious girl on campus and then lost his appetite for steak? That particular case was rich for open letters, the descriptive language of which would put even the brightest essay writing service to shame.

Everybody wrote a letter or two – the perpetrator, his mother, his father, the victim, you name it.

In that case, the young man was sentenced to a ridiculously short term of imprisonment – something around 6 months. And now the government says that campus rape laws should be revisited, because they – and that’s not a joke – are subjective and favor the interests of the victim.

Betsy DeVos, the current Education Secretary, promised to adjust the rules that regulated campus rape and the protection of the rights of victims, as well as perpetrators, at an adequate level. She stated that the Obama administration failed to introduce appropriate measures and, as a result, too many students have been affected.

At that, no specific measures have been offered or introduced just yet, besides strong accusations and promises. DeVos believed colleges were taking the side of the victim way too often in rape cases and thus, such a skewed practice had to be addressed. The Secretary didn’t shy away from strong language, using words like “coercion” and “intimidation”.

Such a bold statement stirred unavoidable opposition and annoyance among victims’ rights defendants and members of the former administration. The Secretary has been accused of trying to set the educational world back – to the times when rape was ignored and forgotten or even considered a common occurrence (pretty much like what we see in India today). Moreover, the opposition says, in times when other more important issues are to be addressed, Trump administration is politicizing non-political spheres like education.

It should be mentioned, however, that the course of action proposed by DeVosfound a lot of support, too. Supporters see it as an attempt to make the judicial process more defined, which will benefit the victims as well. There is no use denying that courts did overturn sentences applied by campuses in several cases of appeal – a circumstance that can be construed as evidence of uncalled-for severity of judgment.

Whatever the nature of the solution, measures had to be taken in this area. Over the recent years, campuses all over the country were rocked by rape cases, which proved the lack of an established regulation framework. In fact, it was discovered that approximately 25% of women in U.S. colleges complained of rape.

The Obama administration hardly coerced anyone into doing anything, but the measures in place were obviously not sufficient.

The true focus of the Secretary was, however, on the rights of those accused of rape. She said they were denied the appropriate legal process on a regular basis. The victims of rape cases suffer, too, when cases tried by campus administrators are reopened in courts. DeVos talked about cases where campuses chose to apply protective and punitive measures even in the course of investigation and did not revoke or remedy the consequences of such measures even after the charges were revoked.

What was in the Obama’s administration guidelines that caused such vigorous criticism from the current Secretary? The norms that colleges complied with for the past years were described in a guidance letter issued some 6 years ago. It encouraged colleges to apply tougher measures in rape cases, threatening with financing cuts if such norms are not fulfilled.

The letter did contain some justified requirements, such as having specially appointed professionals to deal with rape cases, as well as equal access to legal representation for all the parties involved. However, it also had a controversial requirement in the area of dealing with evidence. To prove guilt, colleges only needed half of the evidence to support the accusation. It was often argued that the standard was too low compared to that of the general criminal law. An insufficiently justified decision could traumatize the accused person for life – a high price to pay for an encounter where both parties were drunk and didn’t quite understand the meaning of their actions.

Those opposed to the decision went as far as calling it an attack on the victims and an attempt to overturn an order under which women felt safer in colleges and perpetrators were punished in a duly manner.

As it has already been said, no specific measures have been offered just yet. The possible ideas include establishing a specialized governmental body or a not-for-profit organization that will deal with rape complaints, establishing panels within colleges and other initiatives.

The views of colleges differ on this matter. It didn’t take long for some of them to condemn DeVos intentions, saying that the order established by the Obama administration was an enormous achievement in itself. An achievement that was under threat after the secretary’s statement. They further added that those accused of rape enjoyed all procedure guarantees and rights, including access to legal representation.

All in all, the issue seems to be too complicated to be solved at first try. Measures obviously have to be introduced, but the primary goal should be prevention of rape rather than protecting its victims afterwards. The procedure of trial maintained by campuses might be imperfect, but it does provide a framework for making decisions. With its abolishment, colleges won’t have sufficient guidance in making decisions and will be more inclined to making arbitrary judgments.