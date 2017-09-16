'SECRETS' EXPOSED TONIGHT ON BET

In an industry represented by only 2-percent black women, Tressa Azarel Smallwood assumed a daunting task when expanding her publishing business to the film industry. It was not the first time she stepped out with an unflinching faith in her ability to succeed.

Now, her faith is being rewarded as her production company’s, MegaMind Media, first film project, Secrets, is set to premiere on BET, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST, but Smallwood is not one to rest on her laurels.

Sixteen years ago, she was sent home from work on six-month bed rest while pregnant with her first child. Restless, she made use of her downtime and wrote her first book.

“It wasn’t a dream but it was destiny because of the way it happened,” Smallwood said. “I had a skill set and went for it. I was able to sell 5,000 copies in the first two months. I never went back to work.”

From that point in 2001, she opened Life Changing Books and has published over 152 novels and consulted an estimated 2,000 authors. As an entrepreneur, she continually thought about expansion. That’s when the idea of turning her company’s published works into projects for the screen seemed like the natural progression.

She chose ‘Secrets’ as her first project because the subject matter speaks to people from all walks of life. The storyline deals with a cheating spouse and a mate who has a secret of her own. Click here to view trailer. Smallwood’s choice proved wise as the film has been received well thus far. Secrets was the Feature Narrative Film at the American Black Film Festival, where it piqued interest with various networks.

Starring in the film are some veterans of the small and silver screens alike: Denyce Lawton (House of Payne), Denise Boutte (Why Did I Get Married?), Dennis White (Notorious), and Tobias Truvillion (Empire). The movie ‘Secrets’ is adapted from J. Tremble’s “Secrets of a Housewife” by Juwan Lee and Jamal Hill. MegaMind’s next production, ‘All In’, stars Elise Neal and Lil Mama and is being prepared for its submission to the Sundance Film Festival.

Smallwood’s success is due in part to her own confidence and realizing what she doesn’t know. She counsels other black women filmmakers to seek out mentors to help navigate the pitfalls of the industry.

“You don’t have to go it alone. Number one: get a mentor in the industry, somebody who can help you. Then, study your craft. You can’t put out a movie in a year. It takes a lot of planning. Make sure you have a phenomenal team behind you,” she said.