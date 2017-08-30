Secrets of the Tower: Behind the Scenes at Air Traffic Control

It feels like a jet cockpit up here: wraparound windows, the roar and hum of engines, panels full of yellow flickering lights. Radar dots and dashes are fanning out across a giant screen when suddenly there's a radio alert — it squawks and howls.

This is the air traffic control tower at Massachusetts's New Bedford Regional Airport. Hearing the alert, the controller grabs a headset trailing its cobra of a cord. The twirled-up plastic whisks his work space clear, spilling a cup of pencils, a Murphy's Law Page-a-Day calendar and stacks of pamphlets and charts.

"Come in, tower!" crackles the voice. "Tower, can you read me?" Things sound grim. "This is Maintenance. Light bulbs, two of them, are out on Runway 12."

The controller shakes his head — it's less than a crisis — and goes back to his screen.

New Bedford isn't as big as Boston's Logan, but it's a summer hub for travelers to Cape Cod and has a profile similar to about three-quarters of the nation's airports, serving mostly turbo-prop commuter routes and privately owned light aircraft.

More important for me, it's the only airport tower I've checked with that will let me in to see what goes on. Before I climb the stairs I have to be buzzed through a door with an enormous red-and-white sign. "WARNING," it says. "Danger May Result From Service Interruption. Any Person Who Interferes With Air Traffic Control . . . Will Be Prosecuted Under Federal Law."

I'm asked for a photo ID and made to sign a datebook. I'm shown to a swivel chair and, although it squeaks when I sit, I resolve to do my best to stay quiet and blend in.

Like most passengers, I fly based on trust. But I am curious. Do air traffic controllers race around in constant panic? Do they nod off at their screens? How do they keep track of so many moving objects? And, um, how many double espressos do these guys need to do the job?

"I'm like the cashier taking orders at McDonald's," says the controller on duty, whom I’ll call Jason since he’d rather not be identified. "Come to think of it, cashiers are more high-tech. They've got wireless headsets."

Jason is only kidding. Sort of. He's dressed in a flannel shirt and jeans (I'd been expecting some type of uniform), and his ID tag hangs from a green-and-white Alitalia neck strap. "Isn't that a conflict of interest?" I ask. He just shrugs.

Other surprises: The computers' screen savers are aglow, not with jet trails at sunset but with horses pulling old-fashioned sleighs. There aren't any half-eaten doughnuts or bags of Cheetos, as I'd envisioned. And strangest of all, the coffee maker is off and empty. None of this, to me, bodes well.

Jason shows me a machine with a metal cup at the bottom that looks as if it's designed to dispense gum. But while we watch, it spits out a paper slip. "Pick it up for me," he says, "and put it over there in that stack. Those are flight-progress strips for planes that are about to enter our airspace."

Planes already in the New Bedford area are dots on the radar screen that Jason calls a tower display workstation, or TDW. He points to one of the dots, a Cherokee, and its data tag showing altitude, speed and the airplane's registration: N23AF.

"November Two Three Alpha Foxtrot," says Jason. "That's the way it's said over the radio." Why November? I ask. Was it registered then?

Jason looks annoyed. "Planes in the U.S. use 'N' or 'November' as an identifier. I don't know why. Don't ask me."

Remembering the door sign, I keep quiet.

Jason first got interested in the job while in the Air Force. I ask him if that's where he learned the ropes. "No way," he says. "There I was in charge of intercepting aircraft, not keeping them apart."

So far since I've been here, all planes have landed and gotten off the ground routinely. Jason's been moving briskly from making weather checks to giving instructions to aircraft, to keeping tabs on his tarmac.

"It's impressive up here," I say. "But it can't always be like this. Tell me the worst thing you've seen."

No crashes, says Jason, at least while he's been on the job. "But once, years ago, I cleared a jet for landing. After it touched down, it just kept going. I was on the radio telling him he had only so many feet of runway left. Then only so many left. He kept telling me, 'No problem, no problem.' He ended up rolling off the end of the runway and onto the dirt."

After a flurry of takeoffs we're into a stretch of downtime for Jason. Is he allowed to play solitaire, I ask, or catch up on his reading?

This is the first time I've seen him laugh. "You must be kidding," he says. "Congressional rules say no magazines in the tower, no newspapers, TVs, radios, cellphones, iPads, you name it. Oh, and no drinking allowed eight hours before going on duty. You never know if your supervisor's going to pop up and tap you on the shoulder for a breathalyzer test or to pee in a bottle."

I can't help noticing a stack of New Bedford Standard-Times newspapers in a corner. I’m about to say something, but Jason’s rushing back to his headset and screen. It's time to land a scheduled airliner, the biggest job of his eight-hour shift.

About 15 times a day in summer, Cape Air flights zoom in and out, connecting New Bedford with the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Jason is on the radio offering the second Cape Air flight of the afternoon Runway 14. He's told me that controllers have active runways they're supposed to use but that, ideally, planes should land and take off into the wind.

I can just make out a speck in the milky sky. I watch it grow into a buzzing insect. It expands even more, showing edges, details, flashes of its wings and metal belly.

Jason is watching, too, but through a pair of binoculars. "I do this," he says, "just to be sure the landing gear is down and all is well."

The Cape Air logo is a soaring seagull. As the plane swoops in, I can see this clearly against its dark blue tail. Suddenly, the seagull looks drunk.

The wings of the plane are tipping back and forth. They're wobbling. I check the runway windsock: It's whipping to the side, not toward the plane.

The nose of the aircraft seems to dip. This is the sort of situation I'd been half expecting. A split-second brush with danger.

"Wow," I say. The plane is dropping to the runway, not settling.

I grab the edge of the desk.

I tense for impact.

There is a muffled noise, a hollow, sickening thunk.

This is the sound of Jason plopping his headset onto a pile of binders. The plane has landed perfectly. It is rolling, taxiing, squealing to a stop at the Cape Air gate.

"Time to brew some caffeine," says Jason. He stares at me. "You're pretty quiet. Everything all right?"

Fine, I say, trying to sound as casual as I can. "Sort of a tricky touchdown there," I add.

"Tricky?" says Jason. "You don't know tricky. Try routine — with a gust of wind." He grins.

It's dusk now, and the tower is dim inside except for puddles of light near the screens. No more Cape Air landings or takeoffs on the schedule. It's time to tear a page from the Murphy's Law Page-a-Day. Jason's shift has only one meditative hour to go.

I watch him settle back in his swivel chair and wrap the headset cord around the armrest. He stares at the window: only empty, evening runways.

I hear a sigh as Jason spots the stack of illicit newspapers. He turns away and picks up something from the desk. It is a tower manual.