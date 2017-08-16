Secularism.. the UAE Style

On the eve of the Arab spring, streets in Saudi and the UAE locked down. Social media activists like, Iyad El-Baghdadi, tweeting from their residences, were imprisoned and forced to choose between detention and deportation. The voices chanting for justice in neighboring countries echoed loudly in Emirati and Saudi palaces-showing that the high-rises and skyscrapers were but beautiful facades to pre-modern laws. After all, the lines between the gruesome and the aesthetic are very fine, and as their policies showed, the only thing modern about these countries is their infrastructure.

It was, therefore, surprising when Yousef al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, tried to explain the severing of relations with Qatar over two months ago as a stance for secularism. “What we would like to see is more secular, stable, prosperous, empowered, strong governments,” he said in his July 26 appearance with Charlie Rose. Even if we are to take his words at face-value, Emirati-style secularism is nothing like its well-groomed, well-spoken propagandist would like us to believe. A quick glance at the track record and realties of al Otaiba’s own country and its new-found ally, Saudi Arabia, paints the true picture.

Last year, Saudi’s recently promoted Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) unveiled Vision 2030, a massive economic reform initiative that seeks to diversify and liberalize the Kingdom’s economy. To many observers at home and abroad, the Crown Prince’s highly-touted pet project entailed a significant break with the Kingdom’s strict religious tradition. However, partially. Just last week, officials announced plans to build a beach resort on its Red Sea coast where foreign women will be allowed to sunbathe in bikinis alongside men. Saudi women, who still fall under constrained legal guardianship system and are still prohibited from driving, will be forbidden access these beaches.

Saudi’s God-ordained rulers, self-claimed custodians of the holy mosques, can’t take a semblance of a ‘no’ nor do Emiratis seem to know how to take a joke. Saudi citizen, Mujtaba al-Sweikat was 17 when he was detained by Saudi authorities for allegedly partaking in protests during the Arab Spring. Sweikat was on his way back home from Western Michigan University when he was detained at the King Khaled airport in Riyadh. Along with 13 others from the country’s Shiaa-minority, Sweikat is sentenced to death. In January of last year, Emirati authorities issues arrest warrants against two people who mimicked a hit-dance move in military garb citing moral clauses. The 2016 Department of State report said that the dancing men were accused of “dishonoring the country’s military services.”

According to the State Department’s annual report on human rights, the UAE’s three most significant human rights problems were the inability of citizens to choose their government in free, fair, and regularly-occurring elections; limitations on civil liberties, including the freedoms of speech, press, assembly, and association; and arrests without charge, incommunicado detentions, lengthy pretrial internment, and mistreatment during incarceration.

Most recently, UAE authorities threatened anyone – citizen and foreigner alike – from sympathizing with Qatar with jail terms of up to 15 years. Emirati Attorney General, Hamad Al Shamsi, warned that these measures will be taken against anyone who “objects to the position of the United Arab Emirates, whether it be through the means of social media, or any type of written, visual or verbal form.”

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice once said, “[F]or 60 years, my country, the United States, pursued stability at the expense of democracy in this region here in the Middle East — and we achieved neither.” She was right. The stability that the UAE and Saudi Arabia pursued and are now shopping around led 15 Saudis and 2 Emiratis (not Qataris) to commit the worst terrorist act in history on September 11, 2001; killing nearly 3,000 Americans. Their new-found face and presence in Washington does not excuse their track-records, nor should their more marketable frames deceive us.

Capitalism and economic liberalization along with excessive legislation of the public sphere is still called authoritarianism. The Emirati constitution still designates Islam as the official religion; prohibits blasphemy and proselytizing by non-Muslims; and criminalizes conversion from Islam, thus making al Otaiba’s secularism seem very hypocritical.

The recent affinity between the two effective heads-of-state, Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) and Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), to the Emirates and Saudi, respectively, has made its first strike on June 5th after cutting ties with Qatar and expelling Qatari nationals from their countries. Al Otaiba is right in that the “Gulf crisis is about a fundamental clash of visions over the future of the Middle East.” The clash, however, is not about secularism, but democracy. Since the Arab Spring, the UAE and Saudi have worked tirelessly to undermine Arab youth’s aspiration for democracy, accountability, and representative and freely elected governments. Al Otaiba’s secularism is nothing more than a veneer for atrocity.