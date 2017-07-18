Security: A Study for the History of the Digital Age

As a former professor of “Security Studies: From 1914-2014” at the Henry Fuchs College of Liberal Arts, I have a saying about national security: Prepare for the next war.

That is, the threats we face will be different – they already are different – from whatever war we are in, plan to end (rather than win) or leave “with honor.”

Applied to the civilian realm, that means we must be ready to confront cyberattacks from individuals and governments: Attacks that can cripple banks, airlines, retailers, hospitals, insurers and the military, among other things.

According to a study by Comparitech.com, at least 24 companies that have suffered a data breach tend to underperform on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“A data breach can harm both public sentiment and a company's competitive edge in the market depending on the type of breach. In this study, we wanted to quantify that “sentiment” and assess the impact on investors through Wall Street’s reaction to a data breach,” says Paul Bischoff, a researcher and contributor to this study.

Key findings include:

Stock prices continue to rise overall, in spite of data breaches, but much slower than they did prior to these events.

Companies that suffered data breaches often experienced an immediate but small decrease in the respective price of their shares.

Breached companies tend to underperform the NASDAQ. They recover to the index's performance level after 38 days on average, but after three years the NASDAQ ultimately outperforms them by a margin of over 40 percent.

More recent breaches had less of a negative impact on share price than older ones, perhaps due to ‘breach fatigue’. Breaches could be increasingly tolerated by the market over time.

Finance companies experienced the largest immediate decline in share price directly after a breach, but Internet businesses, such as e-commerce and social media companies, suffered the most in the long-term.

We must be aware of the realities of cyberattacks, so we have the protections to stop these dangers.