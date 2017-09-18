Security Professionals – The Unsung Heroes Help in Times of Disaster

No one could have predicted that two major hurricanes would strike the U.S. and parts of the Caribbean within weeks of each other and another would be right on their heels. It’s even coincidental that these natural disasters are occurring during National Preparedness Month—a time set aside to bring awareness to the merits of having a plan in case of emergency. During Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, security professionals were everywhere doing their part to assist. For this reason, it’s timely that these everyday heroes, who sometimes may go quietly about doing their jobs, get the recognition they deserve during National Security Officer Appreciation Week, Sept. 17-23.

Alongside businesses, residents, communities, and law enforcement personnel, security professionals were out in full force aiding in support efforts of thousands impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf Coast and Hurricane Irma in Florida, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. They came from various regions to staff special emergency response teams. They volunteered to work long shifts where needed. They transported supplies, such as food and water, to customers, which allowed them to do their part to assist storm evacuees.

The Freedonia Group reports that U.S. guarding expenditures are expected to increase to $27.3 billion by 2021. The rise of this sector demands a dramatic shift in public perception about this critically important job that many perceive as staffing traditional roles. National Security Officer Appreciation Week is designed to:

· Recognize security officers’ contributions

· Profile the many roles security officers fill

· Debunk old misconceptions and stereotypes

· Raise awareness for security career opportunities

These industrious, highly trained men and women are first responders who have a wide range of skills—from the surveillance knowledge to detect and break up organized retail crime sprees to the sensitivity to assist blind patrons in navigating a busy intersection, they are prepared to respond and effectively address emergencies of all types. Our community protectors and guardians are sometimes put in high-risk situations as they confront and detain criminals engaged in trespassing, vandalism and terrorist activity. They also save lives by administering CPR and summoning emergency medical personnel to the aid of cardiac arrest victims. What’s more, they offer a peace of mind by helping to locate your vehicle in a crowded parking lot when you’ve forgotten where you parked, or by simply delivering a “have a nice day,” as you leave your office.

This week serves as our opportunity to unite in recognition of these professionals who dedicate themselves to serving our communities. How can you participate?

· When you see a security professional where you live or work, say thank you

· Share a message of appreciation for a security professional at AUS.com/ThankYouSecurity

· Display your thanks on social media using #ThankYouSecurity

Customers, employees and visitors are comforted by seeing expertly-trained security personnel on the job. Keeping people safe and secure where they work, live and play and, even responding to emergencies and natural disasters, requires a partnership among security providers, law enforcement and the communities and commercial institutions they serve.