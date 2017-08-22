Seduction by Sleeplust

Sometimes you come across hidden gems in music and say where has this been?! - with a huge smile. When you come across a band that has an instant positive mood changer, that’s a band you want to get into. Sleeplust is that kind of band, whether you’ve had a bad day or can’t sleep, their music will makes things better in an instant.

From beginning to end, Sleeplust’s EP titled, Missing Pieces, catches your attention with its indie rock synth sound mixed with dreamy vocals you can easily get addicted to Sleeplust. Even with a catchy name, their songs such as 'Organized Mess' are the kind to let your hair down, dance, and sing along without a care in the world.

There's something about Sleeplust that just makes you think about summer and looking at the skyline from a rooftop while having your favorite drink. Missing Pieces is a wonderful, musical journey from upbeat, inspirational songs like “Flood Gates” to the last breathy, sweet song of “Forever and Always - as each song transitions, they were ordered in a way that just makes sense.

It keeps the listener involved, it shows that Sleeplust put thought and care into their music - especially with the artwork for Missing Pieces. With a seductive name like Sleeplust, sky’s the limit for this talented band.

