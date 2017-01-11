See Joseph Fiennes As A Very White Michael Jackson In New Comedy

You’ve probably heard of the controversy.

Now, see the face of it.

A trailer for a comedy featuring white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson hit the internet Tuesday. “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon” will air as a 30-minute episode on the British TV show “Urban Myths.” The plot revolves around an alleged road trip that the King of Pop took with Elizabeth Taylor (Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (Brian Cox) after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I sense the danger,” Fiennes’ Jackson tells Channing’s Taylor in the clip as they drive along.

The casting of Fiennes understandably caused a stir, which the actor addressed. “[Jackson] definitely had an issue — a pigmentation issue — and that’s something I do believe,” Fiennes said. “He was probably closer to my color than his original color.”

“Urban Myths” debuts Jan. 19 on Sky Arts and will feature other “believe it or not” stories ― such as Cary Grant taking LSD with Timothy Leary, Deadline reports.