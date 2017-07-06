See How One App is Changing the Way We Hear Music

For most of us, if we can’t hear the music when we are listening to our iPhones, we just turn it up louder. But, human hearing is actually a sophisticated and delicate process. We all hear things differently. It might not be the volume you need to turn up as much as one aspect of the music that you are listening to. Now, with the TSC Music app from Earlogic, you can listen to music in a way that is customized to your hearing.

Your IOS Device Calibrated to Your Hearing Level

When you first open the TSC Music app you are asked to take a quick hearing-test using five hey frequencies. This is what makes the magic happen. Using the data from the test, the application calibrates your device and optimizes the sound for your hearing condition.

Once your device has been calibrated, you can listen to your music. The sound will be like nothing you’ve ever heard before. Everything is much clearer and sharper. Many users report hearing background sounds in their favorite songs that they never even noticed before. The app actually uses a smart equalization to adjust sounds to match a listener’s individual hearing.

Key Features of the TSC Music App

The TSC Music app is currently only available on IOS devices through the App Store, where it can be downloaded for free. Right now the app works with the music and audiobooks on your IOS device and with the streaming services YouTube, Spotify, and SoundCloud, with other streaming services available soon.

However, the TSC Music app is about much more than improving the sounds you hear. It also monitors your hearing and helps prevent hearing loss. The app saves your hearing data, allowing you to monitor your hearing by viewing a series of different graphs. The graphs are similar to what you see with a fitness tracker like FItbit. Users can use the interactive graphs to see how their hearing changes overtime and under different conditions.

Protecting Against Hearing Loss

One in five people suffer some degree of hearing loss. However, currently few people regularly monitor their hearing. The TSC app is powered by Earlogic’s Threshold Sound Conditioning (TSC) technology. This technology renders sound with dynamic volume based on the frequency ranges and decibels that are unique to each user’s hearing.

Additionally, the app helps detect hearing loss and creates a series of customized sound signals that help protect your hearing. The technology behind TSC has been vigorously tested by over 100,000 users and is based on a conclusiveStanford University study. Like in the study, the app uses special customized sound signals to “exercise” the parts of your hearing that tend to fade as you age. This strengthens your ability to hear these sounds, an ability you may otherwise lose completely.