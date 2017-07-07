See the World Through the Eyes of New York City Kid, Katiah

Rapper. Producer. New York City kid. Katiah is here. The FiveSe7en Music artist brings a refreshing, off-kilter brand of hip-hop to the table; reminiscent of something that of classic Stones Throw Records.

Xistence Photography Katiah frequents New Orleans.

Listen to his new single (PREMIERE) “Peanut Butt & Bless Up” which is produced by Spook da Monster, who has worked with the likes of OJ da Juiceman.

1. Tell us about your name

its pronounced Ka-Tie-Ah, my mom and dad gave it to me. Its from my dads side of the family, not sure where but somewhere up there a step something. The name is Nigerian and so is he but there's no Nigerian in me. I used to hate it as a kid because everyone confused it with the different female variations but than I got older and realized how unique it was and there's only one of one me so shout out to my name.

2. How long have you been rapping and producing for?

I’ve been really rapping for maybe 6 or 7 years now and producing arguably 3 or 4

3. Tell us about your time at Fatbeats?

Hash tag Brown Bag Back! There's a lot to say so I’ll give a fairly quick run down so people don’t get to bored reading this… Shouts DJ Eclipse, that place is the reason I started doing music professionally. I used to work at a sports store a brisk walk from fat beats and I would go there after work every day and chill with audible doctor or J57 asking about new music or talking about whats out or crackin on people. I hung out there so much that I got blessed to be an intern til they closed down, meet a lot of people before they were famous, set up tables to do meet and greets for some of your favorites, was schooled a lot about New York Hip Hop history. It was sad to see it go. RIP 406

4. How was it growing up in NYC in the 90's?

It was great but very different from NYC now that’s for sure. It was a lot more grimy and gritty, Far less developed. It seemed to me it had a stigma to People farther than the tri-state that even people upstate had about it that it was “dangerous”. I feel like it was less enticing to move than, for me it was great, I learned a lot of life lessons and a lot about NYC history as well. So many spots that are fabled now but gone I got to see.

5. What are 3 of your favorite hiphop albums of all time?

thats so tough… I plea the fifth… I’ll just say more

Below The Heavens,

Get Rich or Die Trying,

The Love Below,

Man On The Moon: The End of Day,

Jaylib, Fantastic,

Vol 2, Muddy Waters,

Long. Live. A$AP,

The Slim Shady lp,

Art Official Intelligence,

BlackStar,

Reflection Eternal,

Black On Both Sides, to many

6. What are 3 of your favorite albums of all time that aren't hiphop?

I can do that but in no order.

The Moon & Antarctica or Good News For People Who Like Bad News by Modest Mouse

Weezer

The White Album

7. Is it intense smoking with your pal Redman? I would imagine it would leave most people in a catatonic state.

Not really because he only smokes back woods. If you roll joints, vape and eat edibles he ain’t having it and He rolls personal’s, so its a smoke at your own pace. If you tried to keep up with him thats a little bit different,

8. I'd like to hear a full Homeboy Sandman EP produced by you. Will you two ever link up in the lab again?

Yeah me as well hahahaha. I have a few beats I’ve been meaning to send him, but no plans. Only the future can tell, at this point anything is possible.

9. Tell us about your snowboarding background.

I’ve been snowboarding since 2001 right before it blew up to what it is now but I went the industry route and worked at a camp called Windells before it became an all skier camp as well as being a Ride Snowboards rep. I quit it for music in 2012

10. Who are 3 up and comers (any genre) who are destined to blow up, that you think we should check out now?

DeeJay Element and K!NG H!PPO (J57 & Matt Stamm)

Kevin Abstract

Gabriel Garson Montano

11. What inspires your avante garde song & mixtape titles?

When I was younger my friends listened to a lot of Screamo, pop punk and emo music and I remember always seeing crazy song and album titles that had nothing to do with the song like, I’m making this up but “My dragon died when I killed the princess of night” or random weird things. I figured I don’t see it in Hip Hop, let me do my take.

12. I heard you and J57 are making an album. Is this true?

This is very true. We don’t know when it will see day but there is a playlist of beats for it.

13. Who is the dog on the cover of your old mixtape D.O.G from a few years back?

Ali Boom-ba-yay, The family dog who is living with my brother in New Orleans. Shouts the homie Brandon X of X-istence photography for the picture!

14. Who's one of your favorite rappers that most people wouldn't expect you to like?

Fabulous

15. What's your main goal in life?