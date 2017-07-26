SPORTS
See What Dad Did To Make This Kid So Incredibly, Adorably Sad

If looks could kill.

By Ron Dicker

Don’t worry, kid, there is crying in baseball.

Especially if you’re a young fan thinking your dad is about to heroically catch a foul ball at a Texas Rangers game ― and comes up empty-handed.

It was a game one-handed try, but there’s no consolation here. The boy’s teary, lip-pouting expression tells the story. You’ll have to wait until the end of the Twitter video below to see it, and then it hits hard. In the annals of disappointed children’s looks, it belongs in the Hall of Fame.

H/T Deadspin

Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Arts And Entertainment Baseball Mlb Texas Rangers
