See What Dad Did To Make This Kid So Incredibly, Adorably Sad

Especially if you’re a young fan thinking your dad is about to heroically catch a foul ball at a Texas Rangers game ― and comes up empty-handed.

It was a game one-handed try, but there’s no consolation here. The boy’s teary, lip-pouting expression tells the story. You’ll have to wait until the end of the Twitter video below to see it, and then it hits hard. In the annals of disappointed children’s looks, it belongs in the Hall of Fame.