Seeds of a New Civil War – Within the GOP?

Speculation is growing about a potential civil war within the Republican Party, otherwise known as the Grand Old Party (GOP). This tug of war between the Senate majority leaders, the President, and the base + conservative grassroots candidates can end with each side quietly going their own way, or it can operate like the first six months of the President’s cabinet – where everyone was at each other’s throats. What is less likely is the three sides working together -when they each have such divergent issues.

Two signs to watch for as to what might happen to the GOP is 1) whether the legislation written by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy makes it through Senate next week and 2) the outcome of the Alabama Senate Runoff between Luther Strange and Judge Roy Moore.

Earlier in the year, President Trump extended an olive branch to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by backing McConnell’s pick – Luther Strange. Before becoming a junior Senator, Strange was the former Attorney General of Alabama. His resume oozes ‘Establishment’, which is why so many were shocked when Trump backed him instead of Moore. But in an interesting twist, Strange’s poll numbers have taken a deep nose-dive. Some polls show him trailing Moore by nearly 20 points, despite his massive coffers plus McConnell and Trump stumping for him. If he loses, expect even more tension to flare up between Trump and McConnell, as well as a deepening rift between the party’s moderates and conservatives.

Even if Strange manages to narrowly eke out a win, the damage may already be done by the time the race is over. Why? Some insiders speculate that in a last-ditch effort to get him over the finish line, next Tuesday McConnell and Company will enlist the support of Democrat voters—asking them to vote in a Republican election to ensure that Strange takes the seat. If this does come to pass the Republicans will suffer the type of fallout that splinters it into smaller groups.

What Led to This Point

The Republican Party rode high in the 90’s under Newt Gingrich’s reign and continued their momentum through Bush’s election. But somewhere along the line, the Republican political class became comfortable. So much so they dropped all pretense of pursuing the small government agenda that they’d promised.

Then along comes the Great Recession of 2007, in response Bush signed the Troubled Assets Relief Program (TARP) into law. Enter President Obama, who continued and expanded many of Bush’s economic policies, along with several other unpopular pieces of legislation – chief among them was Obamacare. By this point, what began as a spark quickly spread into a full-blown wildfire that swept the nation.

The Beginnings of a Rift

As frustration built up in ‘Middle America’, the small groups of people that started sprouting up and speaking out around the country during the end of Bush’s second term – TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party began organizing nationally. So, although they started on Bush’s watch, the media didn’t take notice until Obama’s term and was able to bill them as racists. Technically, since neither the Democrats or Republicans were interested in reducing the size of government, these conservative groups found themselves without a political home.

But it didn’t take long before party consultants took notice. In response, they started advising the GOP’s political candidates take up conservative causes during the campaign season but push the donor’s agenda – once in office. This trend resulted in a situation where not only did the base of the party lean heavily to the right, while the politicians they elected leaned left – but the political class actually looked down on their base.

By the time the dust settled from the 2014 midterm elections, the Republican electorate had caught on. So, they began paying less attention to labels – even to the point of shunning the term ‘conservative’. Then, along comes Donald Trump who had already spent several years making challenging President Obama’s citizenship, while publicly ridiculing the more ‘establishment’ members of his own party, and now he’s talking about protecting American jobs by closing the southern border.

How Trump Figures into His Party’s Divide

To many voters on the right, Mr. Trump was a true outsider who stood the best chance of standing up to the left and getting things done. And so, he was elected as the 45th President of the United States. Except, instead of the fairytale his voters expected, in his first nine months he failed to deliver on any of his major promises. And that’s barely scratching the surface. There’s also the looming Russian investigation, along with the President’s un-presidential behavior.

Then, there’s Mr. Trump’s past. Historically, his words and actions reveal a person who should be at odds with the man in office today. Perhaps this is why his campaign more closely resembled a third-party candidate than what most Republicans would expect from someone who carried their mantle.

But this isn’t why the party establishment has been wary of 45. The party establishment sees Mr. Trump as the one thing standing between them and their gravy train. When faced with the prospect of carrying out the President’s agenda versus keeping their donors happy, the donors always win. The Repeal and Replace bill is the perfect example. During President Obama’s two terms the Republican Congress pretended to loathe the Affordable Care Act. They went as far as pushing legislation to overturn it and even sued the government over it.