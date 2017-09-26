Seeing The World Through Rose-Colored-Glasses Can Help Migraines

Nowadays, we’re spending more and more time on computers. For persons that are prone to migraines, this can be a terrible fate. The bright lights of the computer screen wreak havoc on our eyes. Since I have a sensory disorder I was excited to try glasses that promise to help with migraines. I have been looking into what colored eyewear can do for “eagle eye” a sensory affliction that can happen with autism, SPD, or other sensory over-responsivity. Not only do I have ultra-sensitive eagle eyes — all of my work takes place on the computer. This mix of sensory stimuli means I’m always overwhelmed.

Because I work at the computer so often I have tired eyes. At the end of the day I can be seen rubbing my temples for some kind of relief. Luckily, I learned about Theraspecs. Not only were they designed to combat migraines under aggressive lighting and behind a screen, they’re a beautiful hue of pink. As a girly-girl, I’m pleased that I can finally see my world through rose colored glasses.

My longest migraine on record lasted 7 days. That’s 7 days of gruelling torture where I could hardly leave my bed for more than 4 minutes before becoming so overwhelmingly sick that I’d have to rush back to my bed. Keeping migraines at bay has become a major priority.

While the lenses and frames are plastic, these glasses are so similar to real glasses that the question doesn’t come up as to whether or not they are real, actually, Theraspecs does have an option to create custom glasses for your prescription. I’ve been wearing corrective lenses since I was 6 years old, so this is definitely a plus. The basic lenses don’t really fit well over your own glasses, so it’s important that you get a pair that have your prescription.

The creator of these glasses said the following about them:

Migraines knock me flat a few times a year, but that is nothing compared to what my wife Kerrie goes through. She has fought daily headaches since she was a teenager, and in 2003, they became intense enough that she had to stop regular work. We've tried everything we could find that might help her, including countless drugs, physical therapy, Botox, acupuncture, Chinese herbs, and even an implanted experimental nerve stimulator.

These lenses are not only helpful for light sensitivities, they look great one. My mother looked at me and told me “your next frames should look like that”. My mother is one of the harshest critics I know, therefore, I think it’s safe to say that these lenses look awesome.

In 2017 more of us are spending times on computers than ever before. We’ve even brought them to our beds — which is super bad, by the way. You shouldn’t be looking at unnatural light that close to sleep time. Still, we’re a relentless society that is constantly berated by visual stimuli. As a person with eagle-eyes, I’ve had a fair bit of trouble. The great thing about these glasses is that they are designed to help us in a world where bright lights have dominated. Under fluorescent lighting — in the office — the grocery stores, and even at night with our iPads propped on our laps.

In my own life I’ve noticed that Theraspecs help keep the migraines at bay — while I still have visual problems from Eagle-eye, I’m able to handle the light better. My sensitivities from my sensory disorder are mildly lessened — but for their usual severity, even a mild improvement can be life-changing. The real power of these glasses come from their ability to help our eyes handle light sensitivity. I am able to work at the computer, write articles, and enjoy my life without having aggressive migraines.

These glasses offer hope for those of us that have struggled to adapt to a world of endless nights and constant lighting. Theraspecs might just be the important step for many people that have had trouble with dizziness, migraines, or other sensory impairment from aggressive lighting. As the world continues to champion digital media, we may well be spending more and more hours in-front of a screen. Theraspecs have helped me to be more productive and spend less of my work time straining my eyes.