Segfault: What you need to know!

This movie was made in a day. The filmmakers traveled 467 miles, to 20 locations, with 18 actors, in less than 24 hours. The lead actress wasn't given a script, a story line, or even her character name. She 'woke up' in a hotel room with no memory, and her only goal was to figure out who she was. The team rehearsed with their 17 actors for 3 days leading up to the shoot day. The other actors couldn't have a script either; they would never know what Shannon Lucio would say or how she would react.

The other actors could only work off of goals and motivations. Shannon Lucio was blindfolded for wardrobe; she wasn't allowed to see her hair and makeup. And was dropped in a city she doesn't know, Dallas, and she had to 'choose her own adventure'. There were no second takes, no rehearsals for Shannon. Everything that she experiences, everything that she sees, and every decision that she makes is the first time it is ever happening. "It was the hardest thing I've ever done", says director Robert Paschall Jr. "but its the most amazing thing to watch". Shannon Lucio truly had no idea what was going to happen to her. The plot of the film; without any memory of who she is or her past, Blair (Shannon Lucio) wakes up in a hotel room with a dead body.

After receiving a mysterious phone call, she flees in search of answers and is immediately pursued by an agent of corrupt organization (Joe Nemmers) that is determined to keep the truth of her identity concealed. With the help of Victoria (Cassie Shea Watson) and Frank (Stephen Brodie), Blair is confronted with a sequence of startling discoveries that exposes a reality she never could've imagined. This film wills premier in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival, September 10th, 2017.

