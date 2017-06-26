Seismic Changes Could Be in Store in South Korean Economy As Samsung Heir Goes on Trial

South Korea, regarded in recent years by the U.S. as a vast market to explore for mutually beneficial trade and investment expansion, is entering a period of uncertainty. Shakeups in the government and within Korea’s rarefied corporations could mean bigger opportunities for U.S. investors than ever.

The details of the case could inspire an HBO series. What investors are watching is whether Lee’s trial and possible conviction could set off a wave of changes. The once-untouchable companies might end up with a smaller footprint in the Korean economy and may be forced to open up their companies to increased public scrutiny and activist investors. Nothing would make many U.S. investors and Korean competitors happier.

Last year, Elliott Management launched a campaign to thwart the merger between two other Samsung group companies. Investors had long thought the big profitable company should probably have been throwing off better returns but Elliott’s was the most audacious move to date by an activist investor. Had Elliott triumphed, Samsung’s newly split-off operating company would have been listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, making it the largest new Asian company to be listed in the exchange since China’s Ali Baba’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. It would have also meant more opportunities for investors seeking short term gains.

This kind of shareholder activism is quite rare in South Korea but with Moon installed as president and Lee Jae-yong’s on trial, get ready for more moves by activist investors to act on their discontent depending on how dramatic a change President Moon may seek. At a recent forum sponsored by the Emerging Markets Trade Association, panelists agreed that the Korea Inc. model has worked well and creating something better might be impossible. Former Governor Bill Richardson, who has unparalleled experience on the Korean peninsula, said President Moon should be eyeing ways to move Korea forward and maintain its economic strength rather than looking back at the Park scandal and creating leadership vacuums at the top of leading Korean chaebols. The risks are real.

Many Koreans, like the ancestors in the Hermit Kingdom, have an aversion to outsiders, perhaps most especially towards Wall Streeters, telling Korean companies how to operate. Elliott has been derided as a “vulture capitalist” and the Korean public has not forgotten how Lone Star Funds, a U.S.-based private equity firm, went on an investment spree in the early 2000s that made them enormous short term profit and very unpopular in Korea. If Samsung declines as a result of the current turmoil, look for more Lone Star like investors to make big moves into Korean markets looking to take advantage of the situation for quick profits.

Korea’s tumult comes as the global marketplace is being rocked by Brexit, resurgent economic nationalism by the Trump Administration, political shakeups in France and Britain, and more. In this context, President Moon should proceed cautiously and know that foreign investors are watching closely and ready to move in to profit from weakened Korean companies.