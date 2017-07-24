Seismic Shift in America's Political and Cultural Landscape-"HAMILTON"

We're not sure when it all began to seem to come together, or whether or not it has yet to come together?

Was it when we saw the San Francisco production of the Broadway hit musical, HAMILTON, for a second time, after originally seeing it in New York?

Was it recalling that on August blank 50 years ago one of our nation's worst racial riots occurred in the city of Detroit?

This event is now the subject of a soon to be released motion picture by Kathryn Bigelow “'Detroit' Revisits An American Tragedy”. Miss Bigelow is the same person who directed the films the “Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty”

Or was it the memory that this coming October 9th will also be the 50th anniversary of the murder of the Cuban guerrilla revolutionary leader Che Guevara; or, next April 2018, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis Tennessee?

All of these disparate events, co-mingled with our thoughts about the Black Lives Matter Movement, gun violence in black communities like Chicago, and a recent article in the New York Times by a young black woman in Texas as to why she carries a permit authorizing her to carry a pistol in her purse when she attends night classes at a nearby college made us thing about a lot of things.

Or, maybe, it is the recent issue of The Economist Magazine featuring “The Future of Learning"-How Technology is Transforming Education" that collectively provoked a panoply or cornucopia of thoughts about major current existential challenges facing our country.

So much of the news media has repetitively and incessantly been focused on the actual or alleged misdeeds of Pres. Trump, particularly in relation to his alleged collusion with Russia to unduly influence the “rigged” election victory over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

And of course, the ad nauseam reporting about the ups and downs of repeal and replacing the affordable care act, a.k.a. Obama care.

Notwithstanding the recitals of all of the above, we have a sense that a major seismic shift is occurring in the political and cultural landscape of the United States. The unexpected election of Donald Trump is only a tip of one or more icebergs. There are others.

We believe the tip of the major iceberg still remains the unresolved issue of race in America, and the issue of currently mutually distrustful relationship between significant segments of African communities, nationwide, and various police departments serving those communities.

Ironically, in terms of the safety and quality of life in their neighborhoods, African-Americans should be among the most pro-police communities in our country. This is because the incidents of crime occur more often, and in greater numbers in their communities.

So what have we learned 50 years after Detroit? What have we learned 50 years, next April 2018, after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.?

Is the answer to addressing the dismal failure of K-12 education in general, but particularly, an African-American and Hispanic communities to be found in the future of the new learning technologies reported about in the recent issue of the economist?

I mentioned seeing the musical HAMILTON for second time at the opening of this blog because I believe Lin- Manuel Miranda, the author creator, Jeffrey Sellers, producer and Thomas Kail, the director, collectively, may have unknowingly developed a new key to learning appropriate for K-12 education that just may be more effective than the so-called learning technologies developed by Silicon Valley.

In no way, intended to disparage some of the achievements of the Kahn Academies, the Chai Zuckerberg initiative (“CZI”), the work of the Gates foundation or the innovative efforts of the Ascend School in Oakland, CA, these are all collectively “processes”. They MAY be inadequate or insufficient to provoke" the soul and spirit" of K-12 students who want to learn by watching and hearing the music and dance of HAMILTON.

Imagine, explaining and describing complex historical events in the founding of our nation in the form of words, dance, hip-hop music and jazz; with lyrics, so historically accurate and provocative, wrapped in hip-hop music and dance, so popular and familiar to many students in K-12, that the content of what is written and described is likely to be retained and understood better than the use of various other current learning technologies.

It may be that the real artistic and technological challenge is how to find a balanced use or admixture of the new technology learning tools with the artistry represented by HAMILTON.