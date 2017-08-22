Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: Dating Made Easy?

Selena Gomez was seen cuddling up with The Weeknd while he relaxed with some video games. This is a perfect example of a low-key date. Couples sometimes think they must have constant excitement to keep the spark alive in their relationships, however, that is simply not the case. There are so many ways to share quality time, and a well-planned, expensive evening or afternoon is just one of many routes to take to create those special moments.

Whether you are dating or married, finding time to be together and then deciding how you are going to spend it can be challenging. Many believe that if it doesn’t require effort and money, it might not be worth it, or that their partner won’t be interested. But so often people don’t have the energy or extra minutes in a day it would take to choose a restaurant, make a reservation, find the right exhibit at a museum, and therefore the whole thing might simply not happen at all. There is no question that sometimes extravagant nights out are fun, but the pressure to get them just right can be overwhelming. Instead, consider a low-key date which can be a great way to spend quality time with a loved one. It can be as simple as watching a good movie, ordering your favorite take-out, or each doing what you like while being in the same room, which was the case with Selena and The Weeknd. One of you might want to play video games while the other puts together a photo album, or one of you might want to read a book while the other reads the newspaper.

If you and your partner have been passing each other most days as you run around keeping your lives in order, but rarely have time to focus on each other, take the pressure off and plan a low-key date. All you really need is to find a few hours in your schedule when you can be together in the same room. One extra benefit it provides is a break from all your other social responsibilities with family and friends. You don’t have to be a celebrity to appreciate a few hours out of the limelight. You can snuggle and watch your favorite show on Netflix, or play cards, or learn how to play chess, or even take a walk. It’s an opportunity to let your hair down and be real with each other, free from having to dress up and put too much attention on what you’re wearing and how you look. The goal is to be together sharing time and space. Sidestep the fancy schmancy and make it easy peasy. Instead of thinking big, think small and turn it into great fun. The most important thing is that you are devoting time to each other. It will be more doable if it is simpler to plan, and often can be as enjoyable.

Selena and The Weeknd have the right idea. Just being together is the only real requirement of a happy date.

Please tune in to the Doctor on Call radio hour on HealthyLife.net every Tuesday at 2 PM EST, 11 AM PST. First and third Tuesdays are Shrink Wrap on Call, second Tuesdays are HuffPost on Call, and the last Tuesday of the month is Let's Talk Sex! Email your questions dealing with relationships, intimacy, family, and friendships to Dr. Greer at askdrjane@drjanegreer.com.

Connect with Dr. Jane Greer on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/DrJaneGreer, and be sure to follow @DrJaneGreer on Twitter for her latest insights on love, relationships, sex, and intimacy.