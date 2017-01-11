Charlie Puth Supports Selena Gomez's Break From The Spotlight

Charlie Puth appears to have nothing but support for his friend and “We Don’t Talk Anymore” collaborator, Selena Gomez.

In an interview with MTV U.K., Puth applauded her recent career break, saying, “I think it’s good and I think it’s great that she was taking some time off for herself.”

After nearly nine months out of the spotlight, Gomez, 24, has slowly reappeared on social media and even spoke out about her mental health during an emotional American Music Awards speech when she won Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist back in November.

The 25-year-old singer had nothing but praise for Gomez, noting that “it’s important to feel like a human again so I think her taking some time off is a really good thing.”

Puth even revealed that he, too, has to take a timeout every once in a while: “I have to do the same thing too because I can feel it getting to myself sometimes if you know … I’ll be emotionally drained and kind of lifeless.”

You gotta love how supportive he’s being!

Meanwhile, Gomez may be on track to jump back into her music career, or at least that’s what her fans seem to think after she posted an Instagram picture holding a microphone.

Either way, we’re just glad she has friends like Puth in her corner.