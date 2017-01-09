ENTERTAINMENT

Selena Gomez Fans Think New Music Is Coming After This Instagram Post

01/09/2017 02:36 pm ET | Updated 15 hours ago
Selena Gomez’s first 2017 Instagram post has left fans wondering if she’ll be releasing new music soon. New year, new music, right?  

Vente pa' ca

The caption translated from Spanish means “come over here,” but savvy music connoisseurs may also recognize this as the title to Ricky Martin’s latest hit song “Vente Pa’ Ca,” which has also been released in English

The Spanish caption could also hint at the fact that Selena Gomez is collaborating with Latin megastar Paulina Rubio on her upcoming album’s “danceable” hits.

One thing’s for sure: The Selenators Twitterverse is absolutely LIVING for the possibility of new Selena Gomez jams. And we don’t blame them. 

The Huffington Post has reached out to Gomez’s reps for comment, and will update this article accordingly.

