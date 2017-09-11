Selena Gomez Looks Sheer-iously Grown Up In This Dress

Selena Gomez is hitting all the right style notes lately, and her latest ensemble is possibly the most runway-ready yet.

On Saturday, the “Fetish” singer attended a Business of Fashion gala in a see-through gown by Rodarte, which revealed a black bodysuit underneath.

She added her signature dark lips, a slick side part and a serious pout to the hand-beaded dress for one very mature look.

Gomez also made headlines over the weekend for an Instagram post in which she spoke out against President Donald Trump’s recent decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. At the gala, the grown-up Disney star mingled with the likes of Diane Von Furstenberg, never breaking character with her close-lipped smile.

