Selenis Leyva On The First Time She Felt Represented By A TV Character

Gina Torres

In NBC Universo's "Black and Latino" documentary, the "Suits" star explained that casting directors wouldn't consider her for Latina roles because of her appearance."There are so many of us out there," she told Latina magazine in 2013. "And part of it is, we’re undercover. They don’t know, and if we stood and said, 'that’s it, I’m not going do any roles that are not Latina,' we would not work. I don’t feel like I’m living a lie, because the fact is the world sees me as an African American woman unless they ask the question. Therefore my experience in the world, outside of my family, is that of an African American woman."