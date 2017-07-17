Self-Healing Techniques For The Heart & Mind That Won’t Cost A Penny

Being human means that we are fragile and flawed–beautifully so. Our bodies are vessels that carry us faithfully through all the stages of our lives. Time and time again, we witness our body’s automatic self-healing techniques when recovering from physical injuries.

Yet what about our emotional and mental well-being? What happens when our mind is exposed to trauma? There are hoards who turn to costly therapy sessions. But what about the people who may not be in a position to afford them, or who may have explored such options with little results?

Here are 4 simple, free self-healing techniques

1. Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)

NLP is a very powerful tool that is often adopted by many successful people, which covers a variety of fields. In essence, it is a method used to influence your thoughts and speech patterns in a positive way.

There are a few resources within NLP that can be used as self-healing techniques. One of those is called re-framing. By reframing something you are able to change the meaning or feeling connected to a memory or situation.

I once knew someone who suffered from panic attacks. He started to address them by changing the view on the sensation he felt. His racing heart made it seem like it was the end of the world so he envisioned just that–that his panic attack was so powerful, its energy caused the sun to explode, thereby annihilating the earth and all living creatures. When he thought of it in that way, he couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation, which then changed the way he was feeling.

There are many resources online or books that you can read that will teach you more about NLP.

2. Mindfulness

This is the practice of focusing on the here and now. Most stresses or worries that you may perceive exist in the future, which means they may or may not happen.

Studies have shown the effectiveness of mindfulness in lowering stress, anxiety, and depression. Research done by Oxford University determined that people who used antidepressants were 23 percent less likely to suffer from depression within five months, even if they stopped taking the pills, when compared to the others who continued with the pills.

3. Meditation

One of the ways to calm your mind is through meditation. Not only will it make you feel more at peace but it will also help you to start attracting more success into your life. Having a healthier mind means that you can also attract more positive things.

Many studies have proven that meditation increases your overall health and happiness, and decreases stress, loneliness, anxiety, and depression. One report stated, “A short program in mindfulness meditation produces demonstrable effects on brain and immune function. These findings suggest that meditation may change brain and immune function in positive ways.”

Meditation can at times feel boring or some people complain that they fall asleep. There is a range of meditations out there and it is about finding one that connects with you. For instance, some people react better to meditational music where their mind can run free, while others have better results from guided, spoken meditations.

A good place to start would be to find some options available for free on YouTube.

4. EFT Tapping

This encompasses similar self-healing techniques for those who still struggle with meditation. The person uses their fingertips to tap on specific median points on the body–similar to the points used for acupuncture and can sometimes bring almost immediate relief. It is becoming more popular with more people speaking out about its benefits.

