Selfies for Endangered Species Awareness

On May 19, Endangered Species Day, out of home (OOH) media companies across the country came together to raise awareness about protecting wildlife. In partnership with the National Geographic Society, images of species at the brink of extinction began to appear on billboards, bus shelters, in subways, and other OOH formats across the US.

Launched in Times Square, tourists and passersby snapped selfies of themselves with their favorite at-risk animal and immediately saw the images posted to digital billboards above them.

Check out the Times Square launch:

The campaign features animal pictures taken by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartoe (Photo Ark). Americans are taking notice as these photos are posted in public places nationwide.

To bring awareness to the Photo Ark project and its mission to protect endangered species, people are taking selfies with the pictures and posting to social media using #SaveTogether.

Commuters in Boston have spotted the public service ads on bus shelters:

Save endangered species like this black footed ferret #SaveTogether pic.twitter.com/PMGAVrtBxl — Richard Camacho (@camachoric) June 27, 2017

Chicagoans are in on the game, as well:

The Pangolin Conservation Center found this billboard in Austin:

This paddle boarder in Easton, PA, located a Koala family under a bridge in the Lehigh Valley:

This mall goer found a Coquerel’s sifaka friend:

And a Whitebacked Vulture was tagged hanging in a mall in San Francisco:

This young lady found an African Wild Dog in Brooklyn on the 4th of July:

These two red heads found each other while waiting for the bus:

This commuter had a bonding moment with a Blackfooted ferret:

This diva is offering to share her popcorn and soda with a Saint Vincent Amazon parrot:

