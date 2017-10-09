Selling An Item On eBay Is A Terrible Experience

Haven’t used eBay for quite some time. But listed an item for sale there October 2 and had someone apparently “buy” it. This so-called “buyer” then was given MY PERSONAL texting number by eBay (wow, what a privacy violation there since I never gave eBay that permission). The bogus buyer then texted me and ask for payment details.

Meanwhile, no response from this bogus buyer which I reported to eBay and asked eBay to cancel the transaction for non-payment.

7 days later AND STILL NO RESPONSE from eBay.

Tried to re-list the item for sale several times but eBay’s listing system kept saying I had exceeded the listing limit for the category, which is 1 by the way.

eBay woudn’t let the item be re-listed even after 7 days of no payment!

Since I actually never received payment it makes no sense that eBay called this a “sold” item. Oh, and eBay was quick to show its final value fee it would get from the sale.

My guess is this bogus buyer may be a seller on eBay who wants to have items in the same category as he/she get de-listed. Click to buy and then the item is no longer listed. Then never make payment. Why? So their OWN listing can be seen easier. Remove the competition from the category. This, too, seems to be a major hole in eBay’s listing and policies.

I finally called eBay again for the third or fourth time since eBay NEVER got back to me about any of this mess. First customer support person couldn’t solve the issue of re-listing. She transferred me to another department who couldn’t solve it and so was transferred to a third department and the guy could and did fix it.

7 days of a lost listing, 3 hours on the phone to eBay, and the item is for sale again. Let’s see how it goes. I’m not counting on eBay or its “buyers” at all.