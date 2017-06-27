A Facebook live stream documenting a sit-in involving two Democratic officials on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building Monday evening turned into a rally, with dozens voicing their opposition to the Senate’s health care bill.

Senate Republicans plan to bring the legislation to a vote this week, days after unveiling the text of the bill called the Better Care Reconciliation Act. In addition to significantly cutting Medicaid, the act would result in 22 million more uninsured people over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday. Democrats and major organizations including, the American Medical Association, AARP and the American Hospital Association oppose the bill. Some Senate Republicans have also announced they would vote against the legislation.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) stepped out on the Capitol steps Monday evening to talk health care with anyone who would listen. Booker live streamed the gathering for nearly four hours. The two elected officials were joined by colleagues from the Senate and local activists, who happened upon the conversation or joined the gathering after seeing it live on Facebook.

“So John Lewis and I are going to sit down on the Capitol steps for a while to protest Senate Republican’s efforts to repeal health care and give voice to millions of Americans who believe that affordable health care is a human right,” Booker posted alongside the Facebook live stream. “Watch, share & join us.”

“By sitting in, by sitting down, you’re really standing up,” Lewis said.

Ben Wikler, the Washington director of activist group Moveon.org, tweeted how he became part of the sit-in, describing the organic growth of the event as “kinda magical.”

1. Tonight, something kinda magical happened on the steps of the Capitol. It started like this: pic.twitter.com/9HDvz4K4W6 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

2. Those two guys on the Capitol steps: NJ Sen @CoryBooker and civil rights hero @repjohnlewis. Another shot of the beginning: pic.twitter.com/lvYdbnFkGU — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

3. Booker and Lewis started a Facebook Live to talk about Trumpcare and what this moment means for America. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

4. I didn't know that it was happening when I walked up to the Capitol. I work with @MoveOn and was there for something else. Snapped this. pic.twitter.com/b1gV49tzDF — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

5. When I took that picture, I was going to tweet: "something vile is brewing in that building. #Trumpcare." But I got a text— — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

6. The person I was trying to meet up with told me he was on the East Capitol steps on the Senate side. I found him, and saw this: pic.twitter.com/WkXG5vIWas — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

8. Maybe 20 people were sitting around them. They were telling stories about health care, laughing, answering questions. Felt like a picnic. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

9. I sat down. Realized I was sitting on the jacket of @SenBobCasey, who I realized was sitting next to me. Oops! Hi! Wow! Is this real? — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

10. Totally real. Organic, spontaneous. Senators kept drifting out. Passers-by kept wandering over and sitting down. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

11. This, I thought, must be what democracy is like in very tiny countries, or Ancient Greece. Senators & citizens kibbitzing about issues. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

12 The funniest thing to me was seeing people you normally see on TV passing @CoryBooker's phone back and forth to shoot video. @SenSchumer! pic.twitter.com/JQyn1s4otL — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

13. And then @CoryBooker asked me to speak. And he said, stand up so the crowd can hear you!



And I realized it had grown.



A lot. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

15. It was hard to get a shot of thr while crowd, but here's a piece of it. That's @ChrisMurphyCT holding the phone, videoing @CoryBooker. pic.twitter.com/gLzds3mIQf — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 27, 2017

Wikler went on to describe the event and how activists and Democrats, who also held a talkathon Monday night on the Senate floor, planned to protest the bill throughout the week.