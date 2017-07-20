22 Million More Uninsured Under Senate Obamacare 'Replacement,' CBO Says

The new Congressional Budget Office findings of the Senate bill introduced last week are consistent with the agency’s analysis of an earlier version of the Senate bill. The House-passed American Health Care Act, which is broadly similar to the Senate measure, would result in 23 million more uninsured people over 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office previously projected.

McConnell hasn’t made clear what proposal he plans to bring to the Senate floor next week. On Monday, he declared the Better Care Reconciliation Act wouldn’t see floor action and set in motion plans to bring up another measure, dubbed the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, instead.

That bill, which Congress passed in 2015 and which President Barack Obama vetoed last year, would repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act and not replace them with any new schemes.

The law’s Medicaid expansion would end, its tax credits for private insurance would disappear, and the mandates that most people get coverage and large employers offer health benefits to workers would go away. But this legislation wouldn’t eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance regulations, including those that guarantee coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and require insurers to cover a basic set of benefits.

The result of these changes, the Congressional Budget Office concluded in a report published Wednesday, would be chaos in the insurance market, in addition to millions losing their Medicaid coverage.

Thirty-two million more people would be uninsured after 10 years, including 17 million next year alone. Health insurance premiums would double over the coming decade. And insurance carriers would flee a market destabilized by the continued guarantee of coverage for people with pre-existing conditions but without a mandate for healthy people to enroll or financial assistance for low- and middle-income people to get insurance, eventually leading to three-quarters of the country living in a geographic area without health insurance providers.