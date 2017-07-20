22 Million More Uninsured Under Senate Obamacare 'Replacement,' CBO Says

Twenty-two million more people would be uninsured over the coming decade under the revised Senate health care bill, the Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) abandoned this legislation Monday because too few Republicans supported it for the measure to advance in the Senate. But after GOP senators met with President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon and then among themselves that evening, the measure is showing renewed signs of life, although its prospects for passage remain dubious.
What hasn’t changed is what the legislation, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, would do. The dramatic increase in the number of Americans without health coverage would be the result of undoing major components of the Affordable Care Act. The bill would slash federal funding for Medicaid by more than 30 percent. The tax credits available to low- and middle-income households to make private health insurance affordable would be smaller and offered to fewer people.
By 2026, 50 million Americans would lack health coverage, compared with 28 million if the Affordable Care Act were left in place, the Congressional Budget Office projects in its new report.
In exchange for these coverage losses and the Senate bill’s weakening of consumer protections for health insurance policyholders, health care corporations would enjoy hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts. On net, the bill would reduce the federal budget deficit by $420 billion over the coming decade.
And although the Senate bill nominally retains the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, it also significantly undermines them.
The Senate bill is opposed by the American Medical Association and a plethora of other physician groups, the American Hospital Association and other hospital trade associations, and patient and consumer organizations like the American Lung Association and the AARP.
The new Congressional Budget Office findings of the Senate bill introduced last week are consistent with the agency’s analysis of an earlier version of the Senate bill. The House-passed American Health Care Act, which is broadly similar to the Senate measure, would result in 23 million more uninsured people over 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office previously projected.
McConnell hasn’t made clear what proposal he plans to bring to the Senate floor next week. On Monday, he declared the Better Care Reconciliation Act wouldn’t see floor action and set in motion plans to bring up another measure, dubbed the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, instead.
That bill, which Congress passed in 2015 and which President Barack Obama vetoed last year, would repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act and not replace them with any new schemes.
The law’s Medicaid expansion would end, its tax credits for private insurance would disappear, and the mandates that most people get coverage and large employers offer health benefits to workers would go away. But this legislation wouldn’t eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance regulations, including those that guarantee coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and require insurers to cover a basic set of benefits.
The result of these changes, the Congressional Budget Office concluded in a report published Wednesday, would be chaos in the insurance market, in addition to millions losing their Medicaid coverage.
Thirty-two million more people would be uninsured after 10 years, including 17 million next year alone. Health insurance premiums would double over the coming decade. And insurance carriers would flee a market destabilized by the continued guarantee of coverage for people with pre-existing conditions but without a mandate for healthy people to enroll or financial assistance for low- and middle-income people to get insurance, eventually leading to three-quarters of the country living in a geographic area without health insurance providers.
