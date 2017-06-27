Here's Where Key Senators Stand On The GOP Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday delayed a vote on the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act until after the July 4 recess, indicating he lacks support to advance the bill.

The delay came one day after the Congressional Budget Office estimated that 22 million people would lose coverage under the GOP plan, thanks in large part to massive cuts to Medicaid.

The delay buys McConnell, who could only afford to lose two GOP votes, more time to shore up support in his caucus. While many Republicans have firmly expressed support for the bill, and others who say they’re still reviewing the legislation are likely to vote in favor of it, there remain several holdouts among conservative and moderate factions of the party.

Here’s a look at where the senators who forced McConnell to postpone the vote currently stand:

Opposed to advancing the bill in its current form

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Collins announced Monday she will vote no on a procedural motion to advance the bill in its current form.

I want to work w/ my GOP & Dem colleagues to fix the flaws in ACA. CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it. I will vote no on mtp. 1/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

CBO says 22 million people lose insurance; Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to healthcare in rural areas threatened. 2/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

Senate bill doesn't fix ACA problems for rural Maine. Our hospitals are already struggling. 1 in 5 Mainers are on Medicaid. 3/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.)

Heller, the first moderate senator to oppose the legislation, has vowed to withhold support for the bill because of its cuts to Medicaid.

“It’s going to be very difficult to get me to a yes,” Heller said Friday. “They have a lot of work to do.”

He said the CBO analysis “doesn’t look good.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Johnson has said he’ll vote against a motion to proceed, and took issue with Senate leadership pushing for a vote this week.

“There’s no way we should be voting on [the bill] this next week, no way,” he said Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Johnson’s position has changed now that the vote has been delayed.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

Lee announced Tuesday he will not vote to advance the bill without changes.

Previously, Lee said he believes the bill doesn’t do enough to lower health care costs.

“The Senate bill keeps the Democrats’ broken system intact, just with less spending on the poor to pay for corporate bailouts and tax cuts,” Lee said in a statement Friday.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Paul told reporters on Monday that the bill is “terrible.”

“It’s worse to pass a bad bill than to pass no bill,” he said. “And 2018 is going to roll around and people are going to ask themselves, ‘Are my premiums lower?’ and they’re going to find out, ‘You know what, my premiums still went up 25 percent.’”

Paul has accused GOP leadership of refusing to negotiate with the party’s holdouts, and is taking his concerns to President Donald Trump.

Concerned — and still reviewing the bill

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Capito, who represents a state hit hard by the opioid crisis and is facing pressure at home to oppose the legislation, told CNN she’s “concerned with the bill in its present form.” She previously expressed discomfort with the bill’s extensive cuts to Medicaid. Capito and Ohio’s Rob Portman requested far more funding for the opioid crisis than the bill ended up including, which may put their support in jeopardy.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

Cassidy previously said an Obamacare repeal bill would have to meet the “Jimmy Kimmel” test ― ensuring parents won’t have to choose between saving their child’s life or going bankrupt ― to earn his support. While Cassidy said last week he believes the current bill does pass that test, he shifted slightly after the release of the CBO score.

“It makes me more concerned,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Cruz has expressed opposition to the bill as its written, and has cited the CBO’s conclusion that premiums wouldn’t go down under the legislation. However, Cruz has declined to say whether he would vote against the bill this week, saying it’s still “a work in progress.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

McCain told reporters on Monday there’s “lots” of things in the bill he doesn’t like, but is not opposed to moving to debate.

McCain: "Yeah, I'll vote for the motion to proceed; I always do."



Reporter: "Do you have any concerns?"



McCain: "I have lots of concerns." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 27, 2017

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Murkowksi said Monday she doesn’t “have enough information” to vote in favor of the legislation, but has not yet firmly said she opposes it.

“This is big stuff, and so making sure that we get it right is something that I have said is an imperative,” she said.

In addition to concerns for her constituents who benefitted from Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, Murkowksi has vowed to preserve funding for Planned Parenthood — something the current bill doesn’t do. (Collins said Tuesday she’s working on an amendment with Murkowski to address this.)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Portman said in a statement he has “real concerns about the Medicaid policies in this bill, especially those that impact drug treatment at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid epidemic.”

“If the final legislation is good for Ohio, I will support it,” he continued. “If not, I will oppose it.”