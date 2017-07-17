Protesters Rally Against GOP Health Care Plan At Senate Office Building

Protesters again took to Capitol Hill on Monday to protest Senate Republicans’ proposed health care bill, staging a demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building, where several people were arrested.

Demonstrators there urged Republican senators to vote against the bill, which would dismantle key portions of the Affordable Care Act and cause millions of people to lose their health care coverage, largely due to cuts to Medicaid.

Protesters gathered in the building’s lobby in front of the towering metal sculpture, “Mountains and Clouds,” and took turns explaining how the bill would affect their lives.

One protester explained that she has to visit specialized doctors every six months to check on the progress of her condition.

“I can’t go without treatment. I can’t go without insurance. And I do need Medicaid,” she said. “So I’m asking the president to stop attacking the American people. I’m asking the GOP to stop attacking the American people. I’m asking to kill this bill and save us.”

The protesters then took up a chant of “kill the bill.”

Dr. Carol Paris, the president of Physicians for a National Health Program, spoke about the negative impact that the bill would have on patients.

Police officers were gathered around the entrance to the building, and after several speakers and many chants of “we’re ready to fight, health care is a human right,” they asked people who were gathered around the protesters to move away from the front of the sculpture.

A small group of protesters remained in front of the mountainous structure chanting, and appeared willing to risk arrest. As the area cleared, police arrested several protesters and escorted them out of the building.

Protestors taking over the Hart building atrium to protest GOP healthcare bill. One tells me she's ready to be arrested for 3rd time pic.twitter.com/h6OqFSc6e9 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 17, 2017

Wealthcare protest erupts in Senate lobby. This is what democracy looks like. #MadeInAmericaWeek pic.twitter.com/Gg1tUo8lve — Guy Mentel (@GuyMentel) July 17, 2017

Two Republican senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, have already said they will vote against the bill, meaning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can only lose the support of one more GOP senator and still pass the legislation.

Keeping that in mind, protesters specifically put pressure on Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), who previously said he couldn’t support the bill due to its Medicaid cuts. Several demonstrators staged a sit-in in the lobby of his office.

Capitol police arrest a handful of demonstrator outside @SenDeanHeller office. pic.twitter.com/dw1JYy2bxK — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 17, 2017

Arrests now being made outside Sen. Heller's office on Capitol Hill. We're sitting in save health care #KilltheBill. pic.twitter.com/gog0nK37Xg — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) July 17, 2017