Read The Latest Updates On The Senate's Health Care Voting Frenzy

A vote on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act is supposed to take place within the next day. And it appears that Senate Republicans have not yet written the legislation.

The plan, according to a Reuters report, is to construct the bill during a lunch meeting. The idea, by all accounts, is to strip away the more divisive elements of repeal ― the cuts to Medicaid and private insurance tax credits, the weakening of regulations that protection people with pre-existing conditions, and the elimination of new taxes on the wealthy.

Instead, this “skinny” bill would simply repeal the individual mandate, which penalizes people who don’t obtain insurance, while also eliminating a tax on the medical device industry and a requirement that employers provide coverage to employees.

Leaders could add other elements, too. One option under discussion, according to Vox, is $45 billion in extra money to fight opioids, in order to shore up support from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Rob Portman (R- Ohio).

But adding money could be difficult because an unofficial projection of the bill’s costs, from the Congressional Budget Office, suggested it would violate the rules of the budget reconciliation process, which is what would allow Republicans to pass the measure with just 50 votes rather than the usual 60. (They have only 52 seats.)

That same CBO score, which Democrats commissioned based on the likely components of a skinny bill, confirmed that eliminating the individual mandate while leaving the rest of the law in place would mean something like 16 million people would lose health insurance and premiums for people buying coverage on their own would jump 20 percent.

CBO projections aren’t an exact science and many conservatives argue those forecasts overstate the mandate’s impact, but there’s every reason to think the number of uninsured would climb and premiums would rise ― maybe as soon as next year if insurers quickly raise premiums in anticipation of the change.

“It’s hard to argue that removing the individual mandate would not be detrimental to the individual market, particularly given the relative instability that continues to affect the market,” longtime official Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Sean Mullin, now a senior director at Leavitt Partners, told HuffPost. He went on to note that many insurers submitted two sets of rates to state regulations for 2018, including a “worst-case” scenario with higher premiums ― in part, to protect against the possibility of individual mandate repeal.

Of course, Senate leaders have said they view the skinny bill mainly as a placeholder. Once the Senate passes legislation, they say, they can meet with House leaders to work out a real compromise that both houses can pass. But that merely postpones the reckoning between the GOP rhetoric about improving coverage and GOP plans that would take coverage away.

Nobody should assume they know how Republican leaders would resolve that tension in the end or whether, ultimately, they’d enact the skinny bill ― insurance market stability be damned.