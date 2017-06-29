Senators Introduce First-Ever Resolution To Recognize June As LGBTQ Pride Month

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), along with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and a number of other senators, introduced the first-ever Senate resolution recognizing June as “LGBTQ Pride Month.”

According to a press release sent to HuffPost, the Wednesday resolution “notes major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBT Americans and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBT individuals.”

“America is right to be proud of the progress we have made to pass on to the next generation a country that is more equal, not less equal. Every June, communities across America celebrate Pride Month and this resolution recognizes the march towards full equality in our country,” Baldwin said in the email. “We have more work to do and I believe America is ready to take the next steps forward. Together, let’s continue to break down barriers so that every American has an equal opportunity to dream the same dreams, chase the same ambitions, and have the same shot at success.”

Brown added, “We must always stand with our LGBTQ friends and neighbors – not just during the month of June, but year round.”

The full resolution can be read here.

Other senators supporting the resolution honoring Pride Month include: Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Al Franken (D-Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-N.V.).

Baldwin also introduced a resolution commemorating June 26 as “LGBT Equality Day,” which celebrates “the anniversary of three significant victories won at the U.S. Supreme Court for LGBT Americans,” including the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015. She also gave a speech from the floor of the Senate on June 12 to mark the one year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting (see video above).