GOP Senator Uses Muslims In Ridiculous Argument Against Gun Control

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who has advocated for stricter gun control since the Sandy Hook massacre shook his state in 2012, blasted leaders who offered their prayers but no solutions.

“The thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference,” he said in a statement. “It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

Americans are as divided as Congress along partisan lines when it comes to gun control. A June HuffPost/YouGov survey found that Democrats were 45 points likelier than Republicans to consider gun violence a very serious problem, and 43 points likelier than Republicans to believe stricter gun laws would reduce the number of shootings in the U.S.