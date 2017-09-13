Senior Women and Safaris: Practical Advice

The Women’s Travel Group is just back from Namibia, SW Africa. Our trip included lots of wildlife, not just on safari days but everyday. A giraffe can meander across the road in Namibia. We, older women, learned a thing or two that applied to us more than to the younger women on the trip.

Don’t buy new clothes even though the suggested wardrobe is beiges. Go to Goodwill, which usually arranges by color, and get your stuff there cheaply from the beige section.

A phone will do for many wildlife photos and for videos. Learn it ahead of time so you know for instance to include high definition for better pictures. An ipad will work when you are stationery, not so much in a moving vehicle.

Bring an external phone battery; you will use up your phone’s capacity quickly. Amazon is a good place to find these and look for those that accommodate not just your phone but your kindle also.

Bring a flashlight or put one on your phone. African safari lodges are spread out. Viewing areas for night time animals can be a walk from rooms. You will need light to navigate your way and make sure you don’t bump into a local denizen. Many lodges had deer and mongoose wandering around the grass, day and night.

Snacks are not necessary; stores have similar ones throughout Namibia. Dried fruit is served everywhere. Vegetables less so, so if your diet is heavy on salads at home, bring some extra dried fruit. Food is very acceptable to our palate.

Most of the vehicles that drive around wildlife are hard to climb into. They are high so animals cannot get in, and their metal steps far between each other. Know before you go and ask for help there. If you need to bring a travel pillow for bumps, do it. The seats are not well cushioned.

A hat is a must to protect chemically treated hair. Bring 2, as it is easy to lose one driving in a windowless and topless vehicle. The driver cannot always turn back to get your hat.

Layering: it is cold am and pm and can be very warm during the day.

Dollars are not that accepted, especially for crafts and street markets. There are great things to bring home for the grandkids, from educational to just plain fuzzy animals to sleep with.