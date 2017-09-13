Sense vs Nonsense in Investing

I suspect the ratio of nonsense to sense on the subject of investing is ridiculously high.

Nonsense abounds

Almost all of the financial media, led by CNBC, is a fertile source of nonsense. The “experts” giving commentary are often shills for their firms. The underlying premise — that they have superior knowledge about the future which could be valuable to investors — is demonstrably false and devoid of any credible support.

Those breathless reports from the NYSE fill the airwaves with smug observations from cable anchors discussing current news, with gratuitous (and often inaccurate) observations about the consequences of that news for the direction of the market.

Stock “analysts” with “target prices” for their “picks of the week” fare no better. One study found the overall accuracy of target prices averages around 18% for a 3-month horizon and 30% for a 12-month horizon.

Escalating tensions with North Korea are fodder for the financial media. It uses these events to instill anxiety and fear with headlines like: Gold Prices Could Surge to $10,000 Because a War is Coming, Top Expert Predicts.

In this case, the “top expert” is Jim Rickarts. He believes “the gold rally is just beginning”.

I don’t know whether this prediction by Mr. Rickarts will turn out to be right or wrong. His track record doesn’t inspire confidence, but that’s not surprising. The undeniable fact is that no one has the expertise to reliably and consistently predict the future. Anyone making predictions is bound to be right at times, which you shouldn’t confused with expertise.

We view psychics and financial astrologers with appropriate skepticism. It’s odd that in investing — which directly affects the quality of our lives — we listen to well-dressed, articulate “experts” predicting the future, without asking the one question that would cause us to tune them out entirely: What’s your predictive track record?

Sense is in short supply

Few dispute the likelihood of a financial crisis in the future. No one can tell you when this crisis will occur or how severe it will be.

Since you can’t rely on the financial media, how should you prepare?

While the past is not predictive, a knowledge of how the market dealt with past crisis can help you understand how to deal with future ones.

An analysis by Dimensional Fund Advisors (not publicly available) reviewed the performance of a balanced portfolio of index funds, consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. It calculated the cumulative total return of this portfolio 1- year, 3-years and 5-years after financial meltdowns occurring in October, 1987, August, 1989, September 1998, March, 2000, September, 2001 and September 2008. Here’s what it found.

Five years after each of these events, cumulative returns ranged from a low of 47% (September 2008 crisis) to a high of 81% (September 2001 crisis).

In all events, holding this portfolio for only one year resulted in gains or — at worst— minor losses. Holding for 3 years resulted in cumulative total returns ranging from a low of 12% (September 2008 crisis) to a high of 40% (September 2001 crisis).

If you want to believe “experts” like Mr. Rickarts, you can sell all your stock and buy gold now. If you want to rely on credible, sound data, you can be sure your asset allocation will permit you to weather the next crisis and hold on in the expectation (which is still not a certainty) that the market will follow its historical pattern of recovering its losses over the ensuing years.

In my view, it’s a choice between sense and nonsense.

